Uzbekistan sends in another shipment of aid to Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that Uzbekistan has sent in another shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the form of food and clothing.
According to IEA spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, 4,000 tons of goods arrived in the country.
“By the order of the President of Uzbekistan, 4,000 tons of materials such as flour, wheat, rice, oil, clothing, spices and vaccines were donated to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said, adding that the consignment was handed over to IEA officials by the Special Representative of that country.
Uzbekistan sent 63 humanitarian aid trucks to Afghanistan in December 2021 and 1,300 tons of food, medicine and clothing in September.
Afghanistan working on plans to expand ties through railway network
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA), said Friday they are working to expand economic ties with neighboring countries through railway projects.
The director general of the Afghan Railways, Bakht-u-Rehman Sharafat, says they are working on plans to develop the railway system in Afghanistan and to use this form of transport for exports.
He said that Russia and Kazakhstan have also shown interest in the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, and some Central Asian countries have also asked to join the Afghanistan-Iran railway project.
“We intend to designate the port of Aqina for the import of petroleum products and Andkhoy port for dry products; we have also started working on all the ports to solve problems,” said Sharafat.
Private sector members say the railway projects play a key role in the country’s mining sector and the export of dried and fresh fruits. They have inturn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to continue its efforts to expand this sector.
“Railway is one of the most important means of transportation in the country and in this way we are able to deliver our exports to different markets of the world in a timely manner,” said Abdul Jabar Safi, the head of the Industrialists Association.
Economists say that if Afghanistan’s railways are connected to neighboring countries, the country will soon be able to enter world markets by exporting saffron, minerals, carpets and other goods.
This comes after Uzbekistan started building a $5 billion railway across Afghanistan to link up with Pakistan’s seaports, Pakistani website News International reported last month.
The project is being driven by Uzbekistan, and was launched after a meeting in Uzbek capital Tashkent in February, in which officials agreed on a roadmap for the 600km line connecting the Uzbek and Pakistan networks via Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul.
“This trans-Afghan project is the most economical and shortest route connecting Central Asia with the Pakistani ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim,” said Pakistani minister of state and chair of the country’s Board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan after the meeting.
“The Termez-Kabul-Peshawar project could be a game changer for the region’s future,” he said.
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction and Manufacturing Company on Thursday signed a contract with Afghan authorities to develop an industrial complex on the outskirts of Kabul at a cost of $216 million.
The complex is expected to be constructed across 650 acres of land in Perozi Township in Deh Sabz district of Kabul.
According to officials, the complex will feature 150 factories, a mosque, and health and educational facilities.
The project will also generate 13,600 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who also heads the economic commission said that the commission has facilitated business and investment in Afghanistan.
“We are ready to provide any kind of support. If they (businesspersons) face any problem, we will resolve it,” Baradar said.
It is the second major economic project to be launched in Afghanistan after the IEA’s takeover just over eight months ago.
Last month, IEA officials inaugurated construction of a 285-kilometer irrigation canal in north Afghanistan.
Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola and McDonald’s
Following his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., Elon Musk took to the platform to joke about a new potential takeover target — Coca-Cola and McDonalds.
“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments, and “McDonald’s to fix ice-cream machines,” Bloomberg reported.
But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion.
Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion.
Still, it could be best not to write off the man who created the world’s biggest electric car company from scratch and is potentially on his way to putting people on Mars. He first joked about buying Twitter in 2017 in an exchange on the platform with comedian Dave Smith, Bloomberg reported.
