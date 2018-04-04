Uzbekistan Ready to Open Political Office for Taliban: HPC

(Last Updated On: April 04, 2018 5:37 pm)

Uzbekistan has shown readiness to open a political office for the Taliban militant group in its soil, Sayed Ihsan Tahri Spokesman of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) said Wednesday.

He added that the government of Afghanistan is also ready to provide the facility for peace talks to the insurgent group in any country across the world.

On March 26, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told in “Tashkent Peace Conference on Afghanistan” that his country is ready to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

But a member of Afghan parliament believes that the Central Asian countries are trying to open an office for the Taliban insurgents in order to use them as a tool against Daesh militants.

“The [offer] could be an excuse to make a deal with the Taliban and this can be a reaction against the so-called Daesh movement,” MP Sadeqi Nilizada said.

“Uzbekistan fears from the emergence of Daesh militants in its own soil,” Gul Rahman Samkanai, international relations expert added.

This comes as earlier HPC said it is ready to open an office for the Taliban in the capital Kabul if the group is willing to join talks.

In addition, President Ashraf Ghani offered an unprecedented peace proposal to the group including recognition of the militants as a political group, but the group has yet to respond to the offer.