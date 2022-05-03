Uzbekistan denies reports it violated Afghan airspace

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2022)

Former Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who is currently living in exile, said in an Eid ul-Fitr message on Saturday that the current situation in Afghanistan is dangerous and that Afghans need to learn from the past and accept each other.

In an audio message of 28 minutes, posted on his Facebook page, Ghani did not name the Islamic Emirate or the IEA government directly, but it appeared that his message was also aimed at the current authorities.

Ghani fled the country on August 15 last year which led to the immediate collapse of the former government. Within hours, the IEA stepped in to fill the power vacuum. Since then, Ghani has kept a low profile and is believed to be living in Dubai.

In his Eid message, he said: “We must learn from history that all must accept each other. And if there is an emphasis on monopoly of power, the situation will get worse.”

“Afghans cannot be convinced by force. All Afghans need to talk to each other on a national consensus and come to a road map that aims for a prosperous, free and neutral Afghanistan. How we can reach out and work for prosperity and life, not for destruction and death,” he said.

Ghani also mentioned the recent bombings in Afghanistan and warned that once this started it is difficult to stop such actions.

“Once the door of explosions and suicide is opened, it is difficult to close this scourge again. But with national consensus and mutual acceptance, there is only one way out.”

On education,Ghani suggested that technology be used more so as to educate students remotely.

“Today, we do not have to educate children in schools, just like in the past. It can be equated with all in home, village, mosques and other places. The key is for them to realize that they have the potential to change their lives and the lives of their communities and make a difference,” he said.

According to Ghani, Afghanistan could benefit from the “successful experiences” of other Islamic countries.

Regarding Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Ghani emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with foreign countries especially neighboring countries, and said that the development of the Asian continent was at an all-time high and something that was necessary.

“We need to work with all our neighbors, with all Asian countries, and with the rest of the world, for the benefit of both us and them.”

He also touched on the current economic crisis in the country and suggested that to overcome the problem national consultations were needed.

He said he had a short-term and long-term vision for economic recovery, stating that his “approach has always been to consult with the people, because individual intellect is not superior and we must always come to a conclusion together.”

Ghani also mentioned Afghans abroad and said that Afghans in foreign countries do not enjoy the same rights as they do in their own country.

“In a foreign country there is all despair. But at home together, there is the honor of all.”