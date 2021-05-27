Business
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to sign trade agreement this year
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan will sign an agreement on preferential trade by the end of the year to substantially increase trade turnover in the coming years, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said Wednesday, Xinhua News reported.
This agreement is expected to help Afghanistan and Uzbekistan increase trade turnover between the two countries from the current $800 million to $2 billion annually, ministry officials said.
According to Xinhua, this was agreed to during talks between Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov and head of the Afghan Presidential Administration Mohammad Shakir Kargar in Termez city in Uzbekistan.
Xinhua reported that Uzbekistan also said it welcomes Afghan entrepreneurs to do business in the free trade zone known as “Termez International Trade Center” which is located on the border with Afghanistan.
Business
World Bee Day: Depending on the survival of bees
The UN General Assembly has designated May 20 as World Bee Day to raise awareness of the importance of bees, support for beekeeping and the effects of bee pollination on sustainable development of agriculture and food supply.
According to the UN, bees are under threat. Present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts.
Close to 35 percent of invertebrate pollinators, particularly bees and butterflies, and about 17 percent of vertebrate pollinators, such as bats, face extinction globally.
If this trend continues, nutritious crops, such as fruits, nuts and many vegetable crops will be substituted increasingly by staple crops like rice, corn and potatoes, eventually resulting in an imbalanced diet.
But government, farmers and ordinary citizens can play their part to make sure bees do not become extinct.
Individually people can plant a diverse set of native plants, which flower at different times of the year; buying raw honey from local farmers; buying products from sustainable agricultural practices; avoiding pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in our gardens; protect wild bee colonies when possible; make a bee water fountain by leaving a water bowl outside; and raising awareness by sharing this information within our communities and networks.
Beekeepers and farmers can also help by reducing, or changing the usage of pesticides; diversifying crops as much as possible, and/or planting attractive crops around the field.
Governments in turn can strengthen the participation of local communities in decision-making, in particular that of indigenous people, who know and respect ecosystems and biodiversity; enforcing strategic measures, including monetary incentives to help change; increasing collaboration between national and international organizations, organizations and academic and research networks to monitor and evaluate pollination services.
The number of beekeepers have meanwhile grown in Afghanistan over the past few years and today local honey production exceeds the two metric ton mark.
Akbar Rustami, director of information and spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), said recently that honey production reached 2,490 metric tons in Afghanistan last solar year.
According to Rustami, Paktia topped the list with 899 tons of honey, followed by Nangarhar with 500 tons and Khost with 416 tons, which are the most important honey producers in the country. Herat, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Bamyan are also on the list of major honey producing provinces.
Rustami said recently that there are currently 6,757 large and small beekeeping farms across the country, most of them in Badghis, Herat, Badakhshan, Paktia, Kunduz, Daikundi, Bamyan, Logar, Sar-e-Pul, Farah, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa, Takhar, Baghlan and Khost provinces.
Rustami said that Badghis with 722, Herat with 593, Paktia with 550 and Badakhshan with 526 beekeeping farms are at the top of the beekeeping table.
Beekeeping is growing as a lucrative business and its products have a good domestic and foreign market.
One kilo of pure honey is sold in the domestic market from 500 to two thousand afghanis, depending on its type.
Meanwhile, the amount of honey production in 1398 had reached two thousand and one hundred tons, and this figure has increased by 390 tons in the past year.
Business
Thousands of cold storage units across the country ready for use
President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday at a ceremony related to agriculture that 10,685 cold storage units have been constructed across the country, said the Presidential Palace (ARG) in a series of tweets.
“In 34 provinces of the country 10,685 cold storage (units) have been prepared for inauguration today,” said Ghani.
According to ARG, Ghani said that despite the domestic capacity some goods are still being imported from other countries.
Ghani added that Afghanistan has the capacity to provide agricultural products to the world.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said that nearly 15,000 cold storage units have been established across the country that effect farmers’ lives.
Economic analysts, on other hand, said that if the ministry of agriculture changes the agricultural system to an industrial system Afghanistan will a key exporter of agricultural products in the region.
Business
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
Anti-corruption agencies have described reports by the acting minister of finance that as much as $8 million is being embezzled by customs on a daily basis as being “catastrophic”.
The Anti-Corruption Commission says it is investigating the acting minister’s claims.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter and will obtain further information from the Ministry of Finance,” said Mohammad Salim Safari, media officer at the commission.
This comes after acting finance minister Khalid Painda told MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Wednesday that between $7 million and $8 million was not being collected daily by customs across the country.
MPs in turn accused government leadership, especially the Ministry of Finance, of being the main culprits regarding corruption in customs, and said Painda needs to stop corruption instead of complaining about it.
On Wednesday, Painda told MPs in Parliament that there are reports of corruption involving governors, police commanders, employees of the Ministry of Finance as well as members of the public.
Asked about who is behind the multi-million dollar corruption scheme, Painda was not able to give satisfactory answers, members of the administrative board of the Wolesi Jirga said.
“Instead of giving statistics, the Ministry of Finance should fight corruption and reveal the list of corrupt people,” said Hujatullah Kheradmand, Deputy Secretary of the House of Representatives.
Members of the public, however, have a different view, saying that the head and leadership of the Ministry of Finance are primarily responsible for the corruption but instead they are blaming others.
President Ashraf Ghani has in the past accused the interior ministry of being at the heart of corruption in the country. But some members of the public say it appears that the ministry of finance has now taken that top spot.
In response to the scandal, the Ministry of Industry and Trade says that the smuggling of commercial goods into the country has reduced domestic production.
The Ministry says that joint efforts have been launched with the Ministry of Finance to address this challenge, and that tariffs on imported goods should be increased by 100 percent.
The private sector, on the other hand, says that domestic industrialists still do not have access to production resources.
Members of the private sector say that if the government supports the private sector, investments in the country will increase and jobs will be created.
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to sign trade agreement this year
All-female Kam Air crew receive prestigious aviation award
Legal director of Farah juvenile facility assassinated
Seven civilians killed in mortar attack in Faryab
Twitter concerned about India staff safety after police visit
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
Zerbena: Saffron trafficking in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume Doha peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Possible building of a US base in Pakistan discussed
Morning News Show: Security situation in the southern provinces discussed
Zerbena: Fire breaks out at Abu Nasr Farahi customs facility in Farah
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Microsoft to unplug Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war
-
World4 days ago
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon
-
Latest News5 days ago
China’s first Mars rover starts exploring red planet
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban advance on Laghman capital, prison under siege
-
COVID-194 days ago
China to donate 700,000 COVID vaccines to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Police claim interior ministry to blame for collapse of Jalrez to Taliban
-
World3 days ago
No sign yet Iran will take steps needed to lift sanctions: Blinken