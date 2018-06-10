Usmani Continues To Act as Minister of Energy, Signs Contract of Electricity Project

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2018 6:00 pm)

Ali Ahmad Usmani who has been sacked as Minister of Energy and Water continued doing his job on Sunday by signing a contract of solar electricity power project which worth more than $13 million.

Usmani has been fired as Minister of Energy and Water amid his growing tensions with President Ashraf Ghani.

According to a presidential decree released on Saturday, Usmani was fired under Article 64 of the Afghanistan Constitution. Instead, Mohammad Gul Khulmi, deputy minister of water and energy has been appointed as acting minister.

However, a day after the announcement of his dismissal the sacked Minister Usmani signed the contract of Daikundi solar power project that worth more than 13 million USD.

“Illegal interferences in the energy sector will not only halt the development of energy but it will also stop projects,” the Sacked Minister Usmani said. “It will be better to allow the ministries to continue their work.”

This comes after the Chief Executive’s office in a statement has asked Ali Ahmad Usmani to continue doing his job.

Following the matter, Asadullah Sadati, a member of parliament from Daikundi province said that the acting minister has not begun his duty yet and that the fired minister’s signature has no legal issues.