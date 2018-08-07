Using Biometric Tech in Election Process Is Time-Consuming: ARG

(Last Updated On: August 07, 2018 5:39 pm)

Presidential Palace (ARG) has rejected the proposed plan of the political parties on using biometric technology in upcoming parliamentary and district council elections, saying usage of a biometric system is time-consuming and will prevent having timely elections.

Changing the election system, allowing political parties to oversee the election process and the usage of biometric technology were among the issues being presented in the plan by the political parties for the election which has been rejected by President Ashraf Ghani.

The political parties stressed transparency in the upcoming elections, claiming that during the voter and candidate registration process has been triggered by fraud.

They said their plan of having a biometric system in the voter registration process had been proposed six months ago and that the government and election commission have not paid heed in this regard.

Following the matter, former IEC’s head of Secretariat Imam Mohammad Warimach said that the political parties urging the formation of a temporary government, adding that the election commission is leading the country into deeper crises with its current election plan.

The election observers, however, said that the government and the political parties have no will of holding the elections in the country.

This comes as President Ghani on Tuesday issued a decree on elections to prevent interference and ensure transparency in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections which is scheduled to be held on October 20, followed by the presidential election on April 20, next year.