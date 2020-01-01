USA to deploy 750 soldiers to Middle East after embassy attack

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2020)

Mark Esper, US secretary of defense announced on Tuesday night that this action is taken following the attack of protestors on the US embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

He clarified in a tweet that, “This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today. The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

Based on reports, around 3000 US militants will be deployed to the Middle East in the coming months.

On Tuesday, thousands of protestors raided the US embassy in Baghdad. Reports saying that these insurgencies are raised after the US bombardments on Hezbollah hideouts.

Based on the reports, the Iraqi security forces used tear gas to disperse the protestors. Although 60 protestors were wounded in this conflict, none of the embassy employees and security forces were harmed.

This comes as Donald Trump blamed Iran for the embassy attack in a threatening tweet.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, he backed off his aggressive tweet against Iran earlier on Tuesday.

“Do I want to? No,” he responded to whether he would start a war with Iran. “I like peace. And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”