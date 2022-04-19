Latest News
US working with Pakistan to bring about stable, secure Afghanistan: Price
The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including minorities and women, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
Addressing a news briefing in Washington, Price said: “We view Pakistan as an important stakeholder, an important partner, with whom we are engaging and have engaged as we work together to bring about an Afghanistan that is more stable, is more secure, is more prosperous, and importantly an Afghanistan that respects the basic and fundamental rights of its people, all of its people, including its minorities, its women, its girls.”
Price also said that for almost 75 years Washington’s relationship with Pakistan has been a vital one.
“We look forward to continuing that work with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues. This is work that has the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.
“We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look forward to working closely with his government,” he said.
During the news conference, Price would not be drawn on commenting on the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against Afghanistan. He deferred the question to the Pakistani government but did say the US was aware of such reports.
Pilot who fled to the United States returns home to Afghanistan
The Ministry of Defense said that an Afghan air force pilot who fled to the United States returned to the country on Tuesday in order to serve his homeland.
Suhrabuddin Sahak, the pilot who returned home, says he fled to the US after recent developments but has since decided to return home.
Sahak also called on his former colleagues to return to Afghanistan.
“Come back to your homeland and serve honestly together in whatever department of air force you are in. Our homeland needs us, and we need our homeland,” Sahak added.
Officials from the Ministry of Defense welcomed Sahak’s decision and called on other skilled Afghans who fled the country to return to their country.
IEA condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called on Swedish authorities to “severely punish perpetrators”.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the IEA said Swedish authorities must “severely punish perpetrators of this act and … prevent such incidents that desecrate Islamic sanctities from occuring”.
The IEA stated: “It is said that the perpetrators plan on repeating this crime, in which case, it will aggravate sensitivities of Muslims across the globe, leading to undesired consequences for all.
“It is responsibility of the Swedish government to take serious steps in preventing such evil by malicious circles,” their statement read.
This comes after clashes broke out in Sweden between police and people angry at plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Quran.
The violence was sparked by a series of rallies organised by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan who said he has burned a copy of Islam’s holy book and wants to do so again.
Saudi Arabia has condemned what it called the “deliberate abuse of the Holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden, and provocation and incitement against Muslims”.
Sweden’s national police chief, Anders Thornberg, said he had never seen such violent riots following Sunday’s clashes in Norrkoping, which is about 160km south-west of Stockholm, and nearby Linkoping.
The two cities also witnessed riots on Friday, along with the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby and the western city of Orebro. On Saturday, there was a riot in the southern city of Malmo, BBC reported.
OIC meets virtually with Thomas West to discuss Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakhiet, held a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning with Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West to discuss a wide range of issues including counterterrorism and the issue of Afghan girls not going to school.
“An extensive range of critical issues were discussed, mainly humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people, security developments, counterterrorism, and the right of Afghan girls to be allowed back to schools, being their essential right,” the OIC said.
The OIC said in a series of tweets that Rina Amir, the US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights also attended the meeting.
In addition, the Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy Dr Qutb Sano, together with Mohamed Jamal Sa’ati and Mr Samir Al-Issawi, both representatives of the Islamic Development Bank also joined the virtual meeting.
