US will back education sector ‘conditionally’
Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan said that Washington is committed to providing humanitarian aid for Afghans.
West in an interview with PBS News said that their humanitarian aid is not conditional for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“So we are not conditioning humanitarian assistance on anything that Taliban (IEA) moves forward with, so that $474 million is moving, ” he said.
The US envoy said that they will however help Afghanistan’s education sector, if the IEA does not bring changes to the curriculum used over the past 20 years.
“I would sketch for you may be two areas of really strong consensus with in the international community, when it comes to the potential support of teachers, again through the world. One is that we want to see a serious and rigorous academic curriculum, we have received strong assurances from the Taliban (IEA) that they have no interest in revising the curriculum of the last 20 years, second we want to see more quiet efforts to be put into effect, monitor and give us confidence that when the Taliban
(IEA) say women and girls are back in schools, they tell us back in 12 provinces, we want independent monitors to let us know the same,” said West.
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
Members of the Haqqani family and Paktia residents have laid the first foundation stone for a new madrassa, that will be named after the network’s founding father Mawlawi Jalaluddin Haqqani.
The religious studies school will be built on four acres of land in Gardez city in Paktia province and is being sponsored by local businessmen.
Haqqani officials said Wednesday this is the first of hopefully many such schools that will be built across the country in the future.
They said the new school in Paktia would help reduce the need for Afghan children to study religion in Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia.
According to them the school will provide both religious and contemporary education.
Ishaq Haqqani said at the event: “Students will not go to Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia, we will establish a foundation for teaching English, Arabic and other languages in this school; we also want to provide computer training here.”
Nangarhar residents get essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, has distributed food supplies to hundreds of deserving families in eastern Nangarhar province as part of their ongoing campaign to help reach as many people as possible.
The food parcels that include flour, rice, and cooking oil, were donated to families who had been displaced due to poverty and conflict in the province.
Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed essential food supplies to vulnerable people in Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Every year the foundation provides needy families with essential food supplies ahead of Afghanistan’s harsh winters. This year, more people are being reached in different provinces due to the current humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “Through its continued winter aid program, that the Bayat Foundation distributes every year, the assistance is now fortunately being distributed to other provinces.”
He said: “Today we came to Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province to distribute food supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation’s team in Nangarhar.”
The foundation stated it will continue its winter aid campaign, adding that further assistance will be sent to desperate families in other provinces.
Grateful recipients of the food aid and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials thanked the Bayat Foundation for their initiative and called on other charity organizations to step in to help at-risk families during the winter season.
IEA welcomes Jakarta’s move to consider reopening Kabul embassy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed Indonesia’s move to consider reopening its embassy in Kabul after withdrawing all staff in August.
On Tuesday, an Indonesian foreign ministry official said Jakarta may soon reopen its embassy in Kabul and initiate “constructive engagement” with the IEA.
Hamdullah Wasiq, the IEA’s deputy spokesman on Wednesday said: “We welcome the move by the Indonesian government, which will further strengthen the positive relations between the two countries.”
The Indonesian mission in Afghanistan has been run by its embassy in Pakistan since the chaotic withdrawal of the US military and the collapse of the former government, the Jakarta Globe reported.
“Our goal is to conduct constructive engagement, primarily in the context of humanitarian assistance, including assistance for women, academic scholarship, et cetera,” said Abdul Kadir Jailani, the ministry’s director-general for Asia, the Pacific, and Africa affairs.
