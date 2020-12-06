US welcomes first meeting of reconciliation council

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

The United States (US) on Saturday welcomed the first Leadership Committee meeting of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation.

This comes as after the EU, and US called for the swift establishment of the High Council for National Reconciliation last month.

In their statement, the US urged the Taliban and the Afghan government to work for peace in the country.

“All sides of the conflict should come together and chart a path to peace,” read the statement.

According to the US the council will guide the Republic’s negotiating team in Doha.

“The High Council and its Leadership Committee will provide counsel and guidance to the Islamic Republic negotiating team with the Taliban on the terms of an agreement on a political roadmap, power-sharing, and a permanent ceasefire to end the country’s long war,” read the statement.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meanwhile tweeted: “We welcome the first meeting of the Leadership Committee of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, an inclusive and authoritative body on peace efforts. This is another positive step forward.”

The high council is a body designed to guide peace affairs based on the power-sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the council’s chairman Abdullah Abdullah.