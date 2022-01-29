World
US warns of ‘horrific’ destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine
If Russia unleashes the forces it has amassed near Ukraine’s border to invade its neighbor, the outcome would be “horrific” and result in significant casualties, the top US military officer said on Friday, comparing this moment to the Cold War.
Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the comments amid fragile Russia-US diplomacy in a broader East-West standoff over Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Moscow has demanded NATO pull back troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining the military alliance.
Washington and its NATO allies reject that position but say they are ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures that would convince Russia to pull back its troops from near Ukraine’s border.
Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Milley said that given the types of forces Russia has arrayed, “all of it packaged together, if that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties.”
He added: “And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it would be terrible.”
Speaking alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that while the United States does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision whether to invade, he now has the military capability to do so.
“[There] are multiple options available to [Putin] including the seizure of cities and significant territories, but also coercive acts and provocative political acts like the recognition of breakaway territories,” Austin said.
He said the United States remains focused on countering Russian disinformation, including anything that could be used as a pretext for attacks against Ukraine, Reuters reported.
He added that the United States was committed to helping Ukraine defend itself.
World
Russia, China to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff
Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will spend a “lot of time” discussing security in Europe and the set of demands Moscow has made of the West when they meet for talks next week, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Reuters reported that Putin will travel to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 against the backdrop of a tense confrontation with the West over Ukraine.
According to Reuters, the talks will be closely watched in Washington and elsewhere for clues to the direction of the Russia-China relationship, which has grown closer as both countries’ ties with the West have deteriorated.
Moscow has built up military forces near Ukraine in a show of strength as it presses its demands for security guarantees from the United States and its allies, read the report.
“I think this time of course a lot of time will be spent on an exchange of views on international issues, including strategic stability in Europe, security guarantees for Russia, security in Europe and Russia’s dialogue with the United States and NATO, and regional problems,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Putin is set to fill a void left by foreign dignitaries after some Western countries announced they would not send state officials to the Games because of China’s human rights record. Putin has said he opposes diplomatic boycotts, the report said.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with China since 2014 when its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine soured relations with the West.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine and spoke positively about security proposals received from the United States.
The U.S. proposals were better than proposals received from NATO, said Lavrov, who said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks, the report added.
Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.
World
Ten Pakistani soldiers killed in insurgent attack, army says
Separatist insurgents have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani army post near a southwestern port in which China is investing, and the army said 10 soldiers were killed.
The attack, launched late on Tuesday in Kech district, north of Gwadar port, was the heaviest in years in a low-key insurgency that ethnic Baloch insurgents have been waging against the Pakistani government.
“We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a statement on Friday in which he paid tribute to the 10 “martyred” soldiers.
The army said it killed one of the attackers and arrested three in a clearance operation that was still going on.
The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter that 17 soldiers and one of its members were killed.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades for a separate state, saying Pakistan’s central government unfairly exploit the rich gas and mineral resources of Balochistan province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and other projects in the province as part of a
$60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself
part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
The insurgents often target gas projects as well as infrastructure and security posts in the province but have begun launching attacks in other parts of Pakistan.
They also attack Chinese projects, and occasionally kill Chinese workers despite Pakistani assurances that it is doing everything it can to protect the Chinese projects.
Pakistan has also accused India of covertly supporting the insurgents. India denies that.
World
Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer U.S. ties
Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras’ first woman president on Thursday in front of a cheering crowd including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who pledged U.S. government support to stem migration and fight corruption.
Castro’s inauguration ends the eight-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a one-time U.S. ally who has been accused in U.S. courts of corruption and links to drug traffickers. Even as Hernandez left office a U.S. congresswoman called for him to be indicted, and for requests to be made for his extradition.
Castro, flanked by her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was sworn in at a packed soccer stadium where supporters applauded her vows to fix the country’s massive debt burden.
“The economic catastrophe that I’m inheriting is unparalleled in the history of our country,” a somber Castro said in her inaugural address.
Her government also faces tests over a sharply divided Congress, and relations with China due to Honduras maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Harris, who was loudly applauded when introduced during the inauguration, congratulated Castro over her “democratic election.”
In a meeting shortly after the ceremony, Harris promised to collaborate on migration issues, economic development and fighting impunity, and said she welcomed Castro’s plans to request United Nations help to establish an anti-corruption commission.
Harris has been tasked with addressing the “root causes” of migration in Central America’s impoverished Northern Triangle of countries, but her trip comes as U.S. President Joe Biden’s popularity at home has waned and his immigration strategy has stalled.
“We do very much want and intend to do what we can to support this new president,” said one administration official.
Castro tweeted that she appreciated Harris’ visit and the Biden administration’s willingness to support the Honduran government.
Harris also pledged to send Honduras several hundred thousand more COVID-19 vaccine doses along with 500,000 syringes and $1.3 million for health and educational facilities.
The two did not discuss China, she told reporters.
U.S. officials want to work with Castro both to curb illegal immigration from Central America and shore up international support for Taiwan as part of its efforts to stem China’s influence.
Honduras is one of the few countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taipei instead of Beijing, and Castro during her campaign backtracked on comments that she might switch allegiance to China as president.
Taiwanese Vice President William Lai attended the inauguration in a bid to bolster ties with Castro’s government. Harris said the two spoke over their common interest in Central America.
Luis Leon, director of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy in Central America, said Harris’ arrival was a boost for Castro in the dispute over control of Congress and in addressing Honduras’ weak economy.
Castro said it was “practically impossible” to make current debt payments without a restructuring, after debt jumped sevenfold under her two conservative predecessors.
The country’s total debt stands at about $15.5 billion, or nearly 60% of gross domestic product, an economic problem Castro frequently highlighted ahead of her landslide win in November.
“My government will not continue the maelstrom of looting that has condemned generations of young people to pay the debt they incurred behind their back,” she added.
She vowed to immediately give more than 1 million poor Hondurans free electricity, with bigger consumers subsidizing the cost.
Castro, who describes herself as a democratic socialist, has vowed to tackle corruption, poverty and violence, chronic problems that have fueled U.S.-bound migrants.
But her legislative program has been jeopardized by renegade politicians from her leftist Libre party who allied with the opposition National Party to vote for one of its members to head Congress, breaking a pact with a key electoral ally.
Castro also takes office at a time of controversy for her predecessor Hernandez, who had served a maximum two consecutive terms as president and had been a longstanding U.S. ally in immigration and anti-narcotics operations.
U.S. Congresswoman Norma Torres has called for Hernandez’s indictment on drug charges, and for U.S. officials to request his extradition.
But Hernandez may be shielded from extradition for up to four years, as he was sworn in as a member of the Central American parliament shortly after Castro’s inauguration.
He has repeatedly denied accusations of corruption and links to drug traffickers.
Hernandez’s brother last year was sentenced by a U.S. judge to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking.
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
US warns of ‘horrific’ destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine
French justice ministry hit by cyberattack, investigation ongoing
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim Deputy Minister of ANDMA
Pakistan NSA claims Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan, IEA denies
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim Deputy Minister of ANDMA
Zerbena: ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: The outcomes of three-day summit in Oslo discussed
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
AIB takes delivery of 6th cash aid package from UN
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
-
Latest News5 days ago
Parwan residents receive much needed food from Bayat Foundation
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA detains 40 people in Mazar for trying to leave ‘illegally’
-
Business5 days ago
First shipment of Indian wheat through Pakistan expected early February
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA blames the West for Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed