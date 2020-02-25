US wants Ghani to postpone inauguration

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2020)

The United States wants the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize US-led peacemaking efforts, Reuters, Monday, reported based on the two sources familiar with the matter.

Based on the IEC results, Ghani claimed victory last week and looks forward to taking the oath of office on Thursday. However, Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s opponent also announced his victory and is planning a parallel inauguration.

This comes as the US-Taliban agreement caused a one-week reduction in violence and is to be followed by intra-Afghan talks on a political settlement to finish the decades of war.

But the Ghani-Abdullah conflicts seem to further complicate the delegation selection to negotiate with the Taliban in the inter-Afghan Talks.

According to the Reuter’s source, the US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad wants Ghani to delay his planned inauguration.

This comes as recently the Taliban and the US came to an agreement over the Afghanistan peace.