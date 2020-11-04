Featured
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
As the world waits in anticipation for the results of the US presidential elections, which have already started coming through, America’s NPR explains how final results might not be known on Wednesday.
According to NPR, state results are not final on election night; instead, organizations like The Associated Press — which NPR relies on for race calls — determine most winners well before local officials tabulate all votes.
But this year, NPR says it is expecting slower counts. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the virus, many states modified their voting rules, broadening access to mail-in voting and accelerating what had already been a rising mail-in voting trend.
And mailed-in ballots — with envelopes to open and signatures to check — simply take longer to tabulate than in-person votes, NPR stated.
However, some individual state rules play key roles too. Take two swing-state examples: Florida allows counties to process ballots well ahead of Election Day, while officials in Pennsylvania have to wait until the morning of Election Day to begin that work.
And with far more voters opting for mail-in or drop-off ballots this year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said: “We probably won’t know results on election night.”
NPR says meanwhile if there’s no election night winner, don’t panic.
According to NPR, restrictive rules on ballot processing are in place in Wisconsin and Michigan as well – states that could play a crucial role in deciding who wins the presidency.
In fact, NPR states, that slow-counting Pennsylvania is considered by forecasters as the most likely state to put Democratic nominee Joe Biden or President Donald Trump over the election-capturing 270-electoral-vote threshold.
In addition, NPR reports that in countless polls, Democratic voters said they were far more likely than Republicans to use mail-in ballots. Republican voters however prefer in-person voting – something NPR attributes in part to Trump’s claims of widespread fraud associated with mail-in ballots.
This, in turn, can mean that because of different state rules about counting mail ballots, a clear partisan divide over voting method means that states that release their mail-in votes first will likely appear favorable — at least initially — for the Democrat Biden, and states that count in-person ballots first will likely appear better for Trump, NPR explained.
Featured
Americans flock to polling stations despite concerns of election unrest
After a hostile presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Donald Trump or Joe Biden to lead the nation for the next four years.
Voters lined up around the country to cast ballots, despite fears of widespread disruptions at polling stations in an election marked by a deeply divided America.
Just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election. Reuters reported that according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, this early turnout was driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.
Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half-century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president, Reuters reported but added Trump is close enough in several states.
Trump is aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Meanwhile, Canadian media reports that diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living in America if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.
Officials have said it’s always a federal government responsibility to assist Canadians who are outside the country, no matter where they are.
In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, the last votes to be counted could potentially lead to civil unrest.
Canadian officials have said the government has plans and will be ready no matter what happens.
Featured
Health Ministry orders all Afghans to wear masks in public
Afghanistan’s government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.
Osmani said this comes after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and in neighboring countries such as India, Iran and Pakistan.
He also called on Afghans around the country to cooperate with health officials to help curb the spread of the disease and to abide by all recommendations.
He said hospitals were well prepared to deal with a second wave but urged the public not to be “afraid or anxious”.
Osmani also suggested that Afghans try to avoid unnecessary journeys to countries that have high infection rates.
The health ministry reported 95 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 41,728 – including 1,544 deaths and 34,355 recoveries.
At least 10 million Afghans were believed to have been infected by the virus, a recent survey by the country’s Health Ministry said in September.
Featured
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
A manhunt by Austrian special forces is currently underway in the Austrian capital Vienna after a shooting rampage by gunmen near the city’s central synagogue on Monday night.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the rampage as a “repulsive terrorist attack”, which started at about 8pm on the streets of the old district of Vienna as hundreds of citizens were enjoying a last night of freedom before a second COVID-19 lockdown.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said overnight that several “heavily armed and dangerous” attackers remained on the loose.
As police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Austrian police also confirmed during the night that two men and one woman died in the attack and several people were injured. Police said some were in critical condition in hospitals.
Nehammer blamed the attack on an Islamic State sympathizer, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police.
Nehammer meanwhile said all six locations in the attack were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and that they were closed at the time.
“We are living in the compound of the synagogue. Upon hearing shots we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said.
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
Bullet-scarred walls, blood-stained floors bear testimony to deadly attack
Americans flock to polling stations despite concerns of election unrest
Health Ministry orders all Afghans to wear masks in public
International donors likely to pledge less aid for Afghanistan in Geneva
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Saudi man crashes car into gate at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
- Featured4 days ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
- Business5 days ago
Contracts signed to improve services at Afghan airports
- Latest News5 days ago
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: Issues around peace process discussed
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Living condition of Women in remote areas
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: US Presidential Election