US urges N.Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles

The United States called on North Korea on Monday to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and prioritize the needs of its own people, as Russia and China blamed sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the Asian state.

Russia put sanctions under the spotlight at the UN Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body during February, Reuters reported. However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia could not chair the meeting because he tested positive for COVID-19, diplomats said.

“We call on DPRK to demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of its own people by respecting human rights, defunding its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles program, and prioritizing the needs of its own people – the vulnerable North Koreans,” said the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In November, Russia and China revived a 2019 push to ease UN sanctions on North Korea in what they described as a bid to improve the humanitarian situation. The move found little support or engagement among council members, so China and Russia have not put it to a vote.

North Korea’s humanitarian situation “continues to worsen,” according to an excerpt of a confidential UN report seen on Saturday by Reuters.