US urges Afghan government, Taliban to begin prisoner releases

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2020)

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said Wednesday that the United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in line with the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

Khalilzad said in a tweet that so far no prisoners have been released to date despite the commitment to do so expressed by both sides.

“Coronavirus makes prisoner releases urgent; time is of the essence. We are committed to do our part and after consultation with all relevant sides, the United States understands,” he noted.

Khalilzad said that the technical teams from both sides can work together and focus on technical steps to begin prisoner releases as soon as possible.

“I will participate in the initial meetings,” he added.

“While preferable to meet face-to-face, Coronavirus and the resulting travel restrictions likely requires virtual engagement for now,” said Khalilzad, calling on all sides to avoid provocative media statements.

The US official further said, “The time has come to move forward on prisoner releases.”

“The Taliban commit that released prisoners will abide by the commitments made in the peace agreement and not return to the battlefield. A violation will undermine the peace process­,” Khalilzad tweeted.

The United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in line with the U.S.-Taliban agreement. No prisoners have been released to date despite the commitment to do so expressed by both sides. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) March 18, 2020

On February 29, the US and Taliban delegations signed a deal in Doha, the capital of Qatar in which the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners by 10th of March was highlighted. In exchange, the group would also release 1000 Afghan soldiers who are in the Taliban’s captivity.

President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on March 11 to release 1500 Taliban prisoners, a move to pave the way for the start of the intr-Afghan dialogue, which was scheduled for March 10 that has not held so far.

According to the decree, the remaining 3500 prisoners would be released after a tangible reduction in

violence by the Taliban and all released prisoners will have to give “a written guarantee to not return to the battlefield.”

The Taliban reject Ghani’s release plan saying that the group had never agreed to the conditional release of the 5,000 prisoners from Afghan jails.