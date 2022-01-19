Latest News
US unlikely to return Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Kirby
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday the US government was still dealing with the issue of Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan but indicated the aircraft would not be returned to Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, Kirby said: “We’re still working out the — the disposition of — of those helicopters.
“I think it’s safe to assume that they will not be sent into Afghanistan to be at — to be used by the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan).
“But as to what they end up doing and where they end up going and who ends up with them, we are still working our way through that decision-making process,” he said.
This comes after Afghanistan’s ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government last week asked Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to return Afghan Air Force planes and helicopters that were flown to neighboring countries by fleeing pilots in August last year.
IEA Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob said last week his government would never agree to the aircraft being seized or used by either of the two countries.
“I respectfully call on [Uzbekistan and Tajikistan] not to test our patience and not to force us to take all possible retaliatory steps [to retake the aircraft],” Yaqoob said without elaborating further.
US-trained Afghan air force pilots flew themselves and their families to Uzbekistan aboard more than 40 aircraft, including A-29 light attack planes and Black Hawk helicopters, at the time of the IEA takeover of the country on August 15.
Uzbek authorities reported in early September they had deported hundreds of Afghan pilots and their families for illegally flying into the county aboard military aircraft.
The Afghan citizens were reportedly transferred to a U.S. military base in the United Arab Emirates under an arrangement Washington negotiated with Uzbekistan to move more than 450 Afghans.
But the fate of the aircraft remains unclear. Before the fall of the government in August, Afghanistan had more than 164 active aircraft, a large number of which were flown out of the country. Only 81 were left behind, according to Afghan media reports.
Latest News
UK contributes £1 million to support Afghan refugees in Iran
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Iran has welcomed the UK’s first-ever contribution from the United Kingdom in support of vulnerable refugees from Afghanistan.
The £1 million contribution through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) will allow WFP to preposition assistance for potential new arrivals from Afghanistan with ready-to eat meals and other rations, the WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.
It also gives WFP the flexibility to channel part of the contribution towards supporting 31,000 refugees who have already been living in 20 settlements across the country, helping to stabilize their food security situation and avoid any further population movements.
This allocation will enhance WFP’s life-saving mission, allowing WFP to quickly respond to any increased additional needs through a combination of cash and direct food assistance.
“We’re extremely grateful to the FCDO for this generous contribution and its support to our operations in Iran,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Negar Gerami. “The harsh winter months, job losses, lack of cash and soaring prices have pushed the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan to new highs, with close to 23 million threatened by food insecurity. It is critical that WFP remains prepared to respond to any sudden onset refugee emergency.”
Simon Shercliff, the UK Ambassador to Iran said: “We are pleased to help Iran support the large numbers of Afghan refugees who have chosen to leave Afghanistan.
“This contribution enables WFP to provide these refugees with vital food assistance, including ready-to-eat meals and other rations. The UK stands with the people of Afghanistan and regional partners in pursuit of a stable, peaceful future for the country.”
Latest News
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
An earthquake rocked western Afghanistan on Monday, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said.
The 5.6 magnitude tremor shook the western province of Badghis, bordering Turkmenistan, in the afternoon, reducing brick homes to rubble, according to photos shared by local authorities, Reuters reported.
“Unfortunately, our initial reports show that 26 people, including five women and four children, have been killed and four others injured,” said Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the director of Information and Culture of the Badghis provincial administration.
“The Mujahideen have reached to some of the affected areas, but Badghis is a mountainous province, the number of casualties might go up,” he added, referring to Taliban fighters, and adding that heavy rain was also lashing the area.
Mullah Janan Saeqe, head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 houses had been damaged, Reuters reported.
Sanullah Sabit, the head of the nursing unit at the main hospital in Badghis’ capital said they had received five patients injured in the quake, mostly with broken bones and fractures.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Latest News
Pakistan fired 21 rockets towards Afghanistan: officials
Military officials in the eastern zone told Ariana News on Monday that clashes broke out between Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Pakistani forces on Sunday night in the Sarkano district of Kunar province, close to the Durand Line.
Officials said that Pakistani forces fired 21 rockets towards Afghanistan, but that no casualties were reported.
Hamdullah Hamdard, the spokesman for the 1st Border Battalion of the Eastern Zone, said that IEA forces also fired several rockets back at Pakistani forces.
“Clashes erupted between Taliban (IEA) and Pakistani forces in Sarkano district of Kunar province. The clashes continued until 9:00 pm. The cause of the clashes was because of the attack by Pakistani forces. In response, Taliban (IEA) forces also fired rockets towards them, and maybe they suffered casualties. Our forces and people did not suffer casualties,” added Hamdard.
IEA officials said recently they are establishing 32 new check posts along the Durand Line to counter Pakistani attacks.
US unlikely to return Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Kirby
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
UK contributes £1 million to support Afghan refugees in Iran
United Airlines warns 5G plan would impact 1.25 mln passengers a year
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Zerbena: Efforts to stabilize the Afghani discussed
Tahawol: Reaction to PM Imran Khan’s speech discussed
Saar: Regional countries’ concerns about smuggling of drugs from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China Ambassador meets Afghanistan Acting Interior Minister
Saar: Afghanistan hunger crisis and poverty discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi heads to Ashqabat for trade, energy and TAPI talks
-
World4 days ago
Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian govt websites amid Russia tensions
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes UN chief’s call for release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
-
Latest News4 days ago
US committed to supporting people of Afghanistan: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC steps in to help build massive waiting area at passport office
-
Latest News4 days ago
Imran Khan orders Pakistan officials to help avert crisis in Afghanistan
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Imran Khan orders to send skilled personnel to Afghanistan