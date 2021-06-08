Latest News
US troops withdrawal now 50 percent complete: CENTCOM chief
The US has completed about half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan and remains on track to meet the September 11 deadline to leave, US General Frank McKenzie said on Monday.
The head of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said the coming months would be critical for Afghanistan’s future and urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to resume stalled peace talks in Doha.
“We’ve completed about half of the entire retrograde process and we will meet the September deadline to complete the full withdrawal from Afghanistan,” McKenzie said in a call with Middle East-based reporters, the UAE’s The National reported.
“We are on pace and it is continuing very smoothly,” he added.
He said the US would maintain an embassy in Kabul for as long as the Afghan government wanted it there, repeating the Pentagon’s vow to continue supporting the Afghan security forces and to conduct counter-terrorism operations from “over the horizon.”
McKenzie said it was “critical” the Afghan Republic and the Taliban resume peace talks.
“As we pull out, there needs to be something political that’s left in place,” he said.
“The government of Afghanistan is willing to do that. I am not sure the Taliban [are] willing to do that. Now is the time, and unfortunately, time is now becoming very short.”
McKenzie also raised the issue of Iran on Monday and said its “destabilising” activity was the biggest threat to Middle East security.
“Our posture in the region has had a deterrent effect on Iran and made it more difficult for them to deny attribution for their malign activities,” McKenzie said.
Latest News
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport, but puts conditions in place
Turkey has offered to guard and run Kabul’s airport after the United States and other NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, but U.S. officials say Ankara is imposing conditions which need to be resolved as their leaders prepare to meet next week, Reuters reported.
Turkish officials say Ankara made the proposal at a NATO meeting in May when the United States and its partners agreed a plan to withdraw troops by September 11 after 20 years of war trying to defeat Taliban forces.
Turkish and U.S. officials have discussed possible requirements for the mission, some of which Washington has agreed to address, one Turkish official said.
“Following the United States’ decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, Turkey has made an offer to ensure the security of Kabul airport. In this framework, there are talks underway with NATO and the United States,” the Turkish official said.
A Turkish role securing the airport for international flights could help improve ties between Ankara and the West, sorely strained by Turkey’s purchase of Russian defence systems and disputes with European countries over drilling rights in east Mediterranean waters, Reuters reported.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Ankara’s offer was contingent on backup from those allies.
“We intend to stay in Afghanistan depending on conditions. What are our conditions? Political, financial and logistical support. If these are met, we can remain at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” his ministry quoted Akar as saying.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they welcomed the Turkish proposal but that Ankara was asking for too many U.S. “enablers” for the mission, Reuters reported.
The officials also cited some U.S. concern about Turkey’s reliability, given their other disagreements, but said Washington would find a way to make it work.
NATO leaders will discuss Afghanistan at a summit next Monday, where Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Joe Biden for the first time since the U.S. president took office.
Securing Kabul airport could help persuade some countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Last month Australia shut its embassy there due to security concerns.
Latest News
Afghan interpreters with Australian visas unable to get to safety
The Australian government has granted 90 visas since the beginning of May to Afghans who worked alongside Australian forces but the interpreters say they have been unable to leave Afghanistan due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Guardian Australia reported that while officials have offered to help the Afghans get on commercial flights to Australia in the near future, this has not been possible for many.
Speaking from Kabul on Tuesday, one interpreter said that without access to military flights, their situation would not change.
“If they can’t relocate us, what is the point of having a visa?” the man said. He was among 41 interpreters who wrote to the government twice earlier this year pleading for urgent help.
Last month Australia suddenly closed its Kabul embassy, saying it could not guarantee the security of staff in the light of the impending withdrawal of Australian troops by 11 September.
The Guardian reported that on Tuesday another interpreter said his family was awaiting passports, but without access to the embassy and its staff he had no certainty of being able to leave.
Another former translator has been sent into hiding after a letter stamped and signed by the Taliban was taped to his front gate, ABC reported.
Earlier on Tuesday Scott Morrison told reporters the government was “working urgently and steadfastly” to resolve the matter.
“This is not the first time that we have had to support in these circumstances, bringing people to Australia under the appropriate visa arrangements for humanitarian visas that are in place,” the prime minister said.
“We have done this before safely. And we will be able to do it again … We are very aware of it. And we are working urgently and steadfastly and patiently to ensure that we do this in the appropriate way as we have done on earlier occasions. I was the minister responsible at the time last time we were doing this when I was in immigration, so I’m very well aware of the sensitivities and the need to move swiftly.”
In March 2020, Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non-residents due to the Coronavirus pandemic and has since been allowing only limited international arrivals, mainly citizens returning from abroad.
Latest News
NSIA estimates general population at 33.6 million
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) announced Tuesday that it estimates the country’s population for this solar year (1400) to be 33.6 million, of which 17.1 million (51%) are male and 16.5 million (49%) female.
NSIA stated that of the 33.6 million, 23.8 million (70.8%) live in rural areas and 8.3 million (24.7%) in urban areas.
NSIA also said that 1.5 million (4.5%) are nomads.
This is an increase from 32.9 million last year.
The population of the country is estimated by administrative, urban, rural and gender units, which includes 34 provinces; including 364 main districts, 24 temporary districts and 34 provincial capitals, NSIA stated.
The authority says that the publication of the population estimate for 1400 shows the country’s population status and provides easy access to population information to national and international institutions to build policies and programs and for decision-making purposes.
In March, the NSIA said Afghanistan’s population has grown by 57 percent in the last two decades, from 13.8 million.
According to NSIA, in 1399 (2020), Afghanistan’s population was around 32.9 million while in 1380 (2001), Afghanistan had only 19.9 million people.
Statistics by international organizations show that if Afghanistan’s population growth rate increases at the same pace, by 2050 the country will have a population of 64 million.
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport, but puts conditions in place
Afghan interpreters with Australian visas unable to get to safety
Death toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56
NSIA estimates general population at 33.6 million
US troops withdrawal now 50 percent complete: CENTCOM chief
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
Morning News Show: Afghan clerics call for a ceasefire
Zerbena: US $266 million in new Afghanistan aid discussed
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
Another four killed in second explosion in one day in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
-
Latest News3 days ago
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran wants action, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, Khamenei says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union’s fatal mistakes
-
Latest News2 days ago
Mina Khairi’s sister dies of injuries sustained in Kabul blast