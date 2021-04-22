Latest News
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
The U.S. military has begun shipping equipment and winding down contracts with local service providers ahead of the May 1 start of the final phase of its military pullout from Afghanistan, a U.S. Defense Department official said Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
Currently, 2,500 U.S. soldiers and about 7,000 NATO forces are still in Afghanistan.
In February last year, the U.S. military began closing its smaller bases. In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin May 1 and be completed before September 11.
Since then, the military has been shipping equipment and winding down local contracts for services such as trash pickup and maintenance work, the U.S. official told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with briefing regulations.
While preparations are under way, troops likely won’t begin to depart for a few weeks, he said, adding that “we won’t see a coming down of the (troop) numbers” until remaining bases close.
There have been indications that the pullout could be completed well before September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
On Wednesday, Germany’s Defense Ministry said discussions are underway among military planners with the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul for a possible withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan as early as July 4.
AP reported in the short term, America will likely increase its troop presence in Afghanistan. The additional troops would be in Afghanistan over the coming weeks and months to help with the herculean task of wrapping up 20 years of war.
While much of the equipment headed back to the U.S. will be shipped by air, the military will also use land routes through Pakistan and north through Central Asia, the Defense Department official told AP.
The U.S. equipment that is neither shipped back to America nor given to the Afghan National Security forces will be sold to contractors, who will, in turn, sell it in the local markets.
“You’ll most likely start seeing it eventually showing up in bazaars as scrap,” said the official.
The Taliban, meanwhile, were non-committal when asked by AP whether the insurgents would attack departing U.S. and NATO troops. “It’s too early for these issues, nothing can be said about the future,” said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem.
In a deal the Taliban signed last year with former President Donald Trump, the final U.S. withdrawal deadline was set as May 1. Under the agreement, the Taliban promised not to attack U.S. and NATO troops but they also later promised “consequences” if Washington defied the May 1 deadline.
Latest News
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
The Afghan government is set to formally demand US and NATO hand over their military equipment during the withdrawal process, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said Thursday.
But US-led Resolute Support Mission has not yet said whether it will hand over military equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) or not.
However, the Afghan government, the United States and NATO have set up a joint commission to oversee the transfer and withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
According to the US government and NATO alliance, the mission of support in Afghanistan is to end on September 11 by which time all foreign forces will be out of the country.
The Afghan army is meanwhile waiting for the foreign troops to hand over their remaining military bases and equipment to the ANDSF, something the Afghan government may formally demand from the United States and NATO, a Ministry of Defense spokesman said.
“Absolutely, we need this military equipment and we want the United States to hand it over to us,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
However, military analysts said the United States destroyed a lot of its equipment in 2014 and what’s left will be shipped home.
Some experts said that their weapons and military tanks are equipped with sensitive technology which the US military will not want to leave behind.
“Foreigners will not provide the military equipment to Afghans to protect themselves. This equipment is very advanced,” said Assadullah Nadim, a military expert.
Five months ago, the Afghan Senate said that when US troops leave Afghanistan, they destroy their military bases and destroy their equipment or move it to Pakistan. The house at the time called for government action, but government has not yet responded.
“Handing over equipment to Pakistan means the US is launching a war through the Taliban,” said Sarwar Niyazi, another military expert.
A source meanwhile said the Afghan government has set up a joint commission with Resolute Support to support the transfer of military equipment and bases of foreign forces securely to the Afghan forces – a commission headed by Hamdullah Moheb, National Security Advisor.
Latest News
Nothing will happen after foreign troop’s withdraw: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said during his visit to Kandahar province that it’s important to maintain a strong republic system and that Afghanistan must allow the foreign troops to withdraw with honor “because they have helped us.
“I came to Kandahar to be reassured that nothing will happen [conflict-wise] once the foreigners leave.” Ghani said.
“We have always held on to our soil and will continue to do so,” he added.
During his visit to Kandahar he assessed the security situation and inaugurated a private hospital.
Speaking at a gathering Ghani said that despite the decision to withdraw foreign troops, Afghanistan will still have the support of the international community.
“The international community’s commitment has not changed, we still have the international community’s support for another three years,” Ghani said.
This comes after the US on Wednesday announced $300 million in aid to Afghanistan.
Ghani also called on the Taliban to accept Jirga discussions, saying “political issues must be resolved in a political way.”
“There is no law in the world other than our constitution that has an Islamic form. Let’s face it, Islam brings us closer together, (and does) not separate us.” Ghani said.
Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh, first vice president who was accompanying Ghani, said that they are ready to sacrifice their remaining term of office for peace.
“We are ready to sacrifice our three-and-a-half years of term for peace, but only if the Taliban accepts an election.” Saleh said.
Speaking at the event Saleh said that they will not hand over power to a small group but instead are ready to defend the people and country.
Saleh also called on Taliban to not be afraid of elections and to join the democratic process.
“The Taliban don’t need to worry about rigged elections because electronic IDs will be used which will eliminate voter fraud,” Saleh said.
Saleh once again criticized Pakistan for its link to Taliban.
“Taliban mines are made by Pakistan and given to the Taliban because there is not much raw material in Afghanistan and all the production is done by Pakistan,” Saleh said.
At the end of meeting President Ashraf Ghani told Kandahar’s private sector “let’s come together every week to resolve the issues”. He said this also applied to all involved in the private sector in the country.
Latest News
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of NATO member countries will discuss the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other topics, at a summit in Brussels on June 14, ABC reported.
According to ABC, the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with leaders from Europe and Canada that became strained under former President Donald Trump.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement issued Thursday: “This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America.”
Stoltenberg said the meeting will focus on the security “challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.”
The meeting will take place as NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, the alliance’s biggest and most challenging operation ever, with the aim of being gone by September 11 at the latest.
Tahawol: Ghani’s comments about Pakistan discussed
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
Nothing will happen after foreign troop’s withdraw: Ghani
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Tahawol: Ghani’s comments about Pakistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Tahawol: Istanbul peace conference postponed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
-
Latest News4 days ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
-
Latest News3 days ago
No guarantees about Afghanistan’s future post-pullout: American NSA
-
COVID-193 days ago
Delhi heads for strict lockdown as COVID cases spike
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan urges Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process
-
COVID-192 days ago
‘Monumental tragedy of epic proportions unfolding across India’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar
-
Business4 days ago
Strawberries hit record yield of almost 300 tons in 1399