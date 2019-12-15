US To Withdraw Four Thousand Troops From Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2019)

Washington will announce its withdrawal plan for these troops from Afghanistan in the coming days, reported the US News Media.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government stressed that this action is not related to the Peace Talks, and it was confirmed with the government before.

This comes as Afghan informants believe that this news is a part of the agreement between the Taliban and the US agreement on Peace.

There are around 12000 American troops in Afghanistan. With this withdrawal, it will reduce to around 7000 troops. It is said that their main focus will be on fighting terrorism.