US To Stay In Afghanistan Until Fulfilling Their ‘Mission’

The US has a mission in Afghanistan which is not to let Afghanistan turn into terrorism nest, and we will continue till we reach this goal, said the Defense Minister of the US.

This comes as in the previous week, Washington Post shared a two thousand page evidence of the US officials’ conversations. Based on the evidence, the US leading officials lied about the Afghanistan war to Americans and Congress.

Meanwhile, The US minister of Defense Mark Esper and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley denied these evaluations about the Afghan war and guaranteed that all the data about this war was true.

“Those were honest assessments and they were never intended to deceive neither the Congress nor the American people,” said General Mark Milley.

Mark Esper, the US defense minister, also clarified that the US has a mission in Afghanistan which is not to permit Afghanistan to become a secure home for Terrorism.

These statements are said while the US officials announced the withdrawal of 4000 US troops in the coming months.