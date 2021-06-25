US to send Afghanistan 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2021)

The White House says it will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to help with a coronavirus outbreak fueled by the delta variant, AP reported.

According to the report the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement aboard Air Force One on Thursday as President Joe Biden flew to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The announcement also came a day before Biden meets with Afghanistan’s leaders at the White House on Friday.

Jean-Pierre says the Johnson & Johnson vaccines — only one shot is required — could be shipped as soon as next week.

The U.S. is also providing oxygen and other supplies to Afghanistan.

The 3 million doses are part of an overall donation of 55 million doses to the world that the White House announced earlier this week.

The announcement comes after on Thursday, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health reported 1,900 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths from the virus in a day.

While the virus is on surge, the government once again extended the closure of educational centers for another two weeks on Thursday.