Featured
US to reduce troop levels to less than 5,000 by end of November
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that the United States will withdraw the number of troops in Afghanistan to below 5,000 by the end of November.
“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper said in an interview with Fox News.
Esper said the Pentagon would still need to brief members of Congress on the plan, and would also need to ensure the “United States is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan.”
This comes after US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios last week, he would like to have “probably anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000” troops in Afghanistan by the time of the election on November 3.
Over the past six months, the US has reduced the number of troops to about 8,600 from 14,000.
This was in accordance with the Doha agreement, signed in February, between Washington and the Taliban.
However, US officials have stated that the second phase will be conditions-based, but have yet to define this.
In his interview last week, Trump told Axios he will reduce American troop levels in Afghanistan down to about 4,000 “very soon”.
He said: “We are largely out of Afghanistan”.
“We’ll be down in a very short period of time to 8,000, then we’re going to be down to 4,000, we’re negotiating right now”, he said adding that the US had “been there now for 19 years and we will be getting out.”
Featured
Thousands cross border after Spin Boldak opens for one day only
Spin Boldak border crossing opened on Saturday amid tight security, allowing thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis to cross into their home countries.
Officials opened the border crossing for one day, after having closed it early this month following heightened tension between the security forces in the area.
One official at the border crossing told Pakistan’s Dawn News on Saturday night that “over 15,000 people, including women and children, crossed into their countries smoothly and amid tight security arrangements.”
Tensions boiled over on July 31 when at least nine civilians were killed and 50 others wounded in Pakistani forces’ artillery attacks, the Afghan Defense Ministry said at the time.
On Thursday, hundreds of Afghans staged a protest in Spin Boldak district, in Kandahar, to condemn the incident.
Featured
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Responding to Zimbabwe’s announcement that it had canceled the T20I cricket series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said late Saturday night that it respects Cricket Zimbabwe’s decision and agrees it is not feasible for the series to be held given the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued late Saturday night, the board said that the “ACB understands that under the current situation where the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a grave threat to the health and safety of everyone concerned, it is not currently feasible for the series to be held.”
The tour was scheduled to start later this month.
In the statement, the ACB said it had always adhered to health and safety guidelines around the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed out that the pandemic has had an extreme impact on the cricketing calendar for 2020.
“ACB, therefore, respects and conforms to Cricket Zimbabwe’s decision in this regard and cites it as a fair decision under the relevant circumstances and looks forward to bilateral cricket between both sides in future.
“As ACB and Cricket Zimbabwe share a good history of bilateral cricket, the possibility of a series between the National teams of both countries will be discussed again once the threat of COVID-19 is tackled effectively,” the statement read.
The planned Twenty20 International cricket tour was called off on Saturday by Zimbabwe after the host government declined to approve the tour, citing health risks.
The tour was expected to start this month and despite the Zimbabwean cricket federation having applied to government for the tour to go ahead, the five-match series was canceled.
Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) director-general Prince Mupazviriho said: “It will not be proper at the moment for foreigners to come to Zimbabwe for sport considering that there won’t be enough time to go through the required quarantine period.”
“We also took into consideration the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and felt that such a tour would put the players and everybody at great risk. So the minister responsible (Sports minister Kirsty Coventry) decided not to approve the tour.”
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said the Afghanistan series cancellation was a huge setback for his country’s cricket team but added that the country is now hoping to travel to Pakistan in October to begin it’s World Super League commitments, a new ICC model that creates a pathway to the 2023 World Cup.
Featured
‘Worried’ Afghan women appeal to female world leaders to help secure their rights
Afghan women have appealed to female world leaders to stand with them in order to protect women’s rights in Afghanistan as a political landscape shift looms.
In an open letter to women world leaders, issued by Afghan Women’s Network, Afghan women said “we are writing to you because we are worried.”
They said in the letter that “so far, the talks have been a show of the strongmen in which mostly those who fought and killed our fellow citizens are talking.”
They stated that they are afraid their rights and freedoms are in danger of being compromised and that the way the talks process has been led shows an established disrespect for the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.
“We are afraid that our hard-won gains are being jeopardized and eroded only for a short-term solution among these very strongmen. We are afraid of this visible pushback from all those who are part of this process,” the letter stated.
Pointing out that so many simple things that women around the world take for granted, Afghan women are either deprived of or face losing after having worked so hard to achieve them over the past 19 years.
These issues include having the right to earn a living and provide for their families to “every day little acts like leaving their house without fear of reprisal, taking a stroll in the park, and laughing with a friend in public.”
They stated in the letter that “these are some of the basic things we fear we will lose again. We cannot take a chance to lose what we have achieved with your help.”
Afghan women have said they know they have a long way to go to achieve equality for women in Afghanistan “but we, the women, cannot allow it to go back. We will continue to fight for and defend our rights and those of our children.”
Appealing to female world leaders, the letter states Afghan women desperately need the support of these leaders “who are in a position of influence on the future of Afghanistan.”
“We hope that you will speak for us and our desire to be respected as equal humans when your countries make their decisions on Afghanistan.
“We hope you will speak for our desire for a peace that is just, inclusive, sustainable, and practical. We hope that you will stand with us and for women’s rights and a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
“As women leaders, we are certain that you will relate to us in wanting a sustainable peace and equal rights for all.”
Thousands cross border after Spin Boldak opens for one day only
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
US to reduce troop levels to less than 5,000 by end of November
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
Trending
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
- Latest News4 days ago
Hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners on the run after prison siege
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: UN representative competition
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
- Featured4 days ago
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
- Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends