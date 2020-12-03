Latest News
US to keep two larger military bases in Afghanistan after drawdown
The Pentagon has approved drawdown plans in Afghanistan but will still keep two large military bases in the country, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event hosted by Brookings Institution think tank, Milley said that in addition to the two bases, the US would also keep “several satellite bases.”
This was the first time a Pentagon or White House official has offered any details following outgoing US President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement last month of another major drawdown of troops – from around 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.
This decision also left many NATO allies questioning the future of the mission in Afghanistan without US assistance.
Milley meanwhile said on Wednesday that the US military will also continue its two core missions – assisting Afghan security forces who are locked in conflict with Taliban insurgents and carrying out counterterrorism operations against IS-K (Daesh) and al-Qaeda.
However, Milley did not say which bases in Afghanistan would be shut down nor which bases would remain.
He also declined to speculate about what President-elect Joe Biden may decide. “What comes after that, that will be up to a new administration,” he said.
Milley also said the United States had “achieved a modicum of success” in Afghanistan.
Finland pulls out two thirds of its troops in Afghanistan
Finland has decided to reduce the number of Finnish soldiers in Afghanistan and will immediately withdraw two thirds of its troops, the Finnish Defence Forces said in a press release.
Currently Finland has 60 soldiers in Afghanistan as part of NATO-led Resolute Support’s train, advise and assist mission.
“The number of Finnish soldiers in the NATO-led Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan will decrease from about 60 to 20,” the Finnish Defence Forces statement read.
According to Finland’s defence forces, the “number of Finnish soldiers involved will be reduced and the Finnish security team will return home, as the operation has been reorganised and certain tasks have ended. The changes will take effect immediately.”
This comes after Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview in early October that the group of 60 Finnish soldiers could be repatriated sometime in 2021, with Finland’s involvement in the operation likely to end in the spring.
Pompeo hails peace talks agreement as a ‘major milestone’
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday night that the agreement reached between the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and that of the Taliban “provides hope” that a political settlement can eventually be reached.
Pompeo’s statement came shortly after the two parties to the peace talks in Doha announced they had reached an agreement on the rules and procedures in order to start formal talks.
In his statement, Pompeo said: “The US welcomes the Agreement announced today by the negotiating teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.
“This Agreement is a major milestone in the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations that have been underway since September 12, 2020.
“The Agreement codifies the rules and procedures the two sides have been negotiating since the start of talks.
“The teams made a number of important decisions that will guide their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire,” he said.
Pompeo also stated that the US congratulates both sides on their perseverance and willingness to find common ground. He said “this achievement demonstrates that the Afghan Islamic Republic and Taliban are serious, able to overcome differences, and ready to deal with difficult issues.”
“What has been achieved provides hope they will succeed in reaching a political settlement to this more than forty-year-old conflict. The United States thanks Qatar for its role as host and facilitator of the talks,” he said.
Pompeo also stated that the people of Afghan want rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire more than anything else.
He also said the US, along with most of the international community, will continue to support the peace process in pursuit of this goal.
“As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will also work hard with all sides in pursuit of a serious reduction of violence and ceasefire,” he said.
Doha talks breakthrough welcomed by government and foreign partners
The United States, European Union (EU), UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the British Embassy in Kabul were among many who welcomed Wednesday’s announcement of a breakthrough in the Doha peace talks and say they hope this leads to a ceasefire.
US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, also welcomed the announcement that the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban had agreed on the rules and procedures of talks going forward.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad however emphasized the need for a reduction in violence and ceasefire.
“As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will work hard with all sides for a serious reduction of violence and even a ceasefire during this period. This is what the Afghan people want and deserve” tweeted Khalilzad.
According to Khalilzad, “this agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues…The people of Afghanistan now expect rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire. We understand their desire and we support them.”
The US embassy in Kabul also welcomed the breakthrough in a tweet. US Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson said: “Welcome news from the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations.”
Andreas von Brandt, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union in Afghanistan, also hailed the breakthrough calling it a ”promising step forward.”
Deborah Lyons, UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) chief “welcomes progress achieved by both negotiating teams in the Afghan Peace Process. Moving on to the agenda is a positive development,” her office tweeted.
According to UNAMA “this breakthrough should be a springboard to reach the peace wanted by all Afghans.”
The British embassy in Kabul also tweeted and said they are encouraging both sides to continue the positive momentum.
“The biggest obstacle remaining is the current unacceptable level of violence: this must stop. Peace is the only solution for lasting stability, security, and peace in Afghanistan” the embassy tweeted.
Abdullah Abdulah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also welcomed the latest development.
“I welcome the initial major step taken in Doha today agreeing to the procedural framework that paves the way for discussions about the peace agenda. I thank the republic’s negotiation team, all facilitators and the host Qatar for their valuable support,” tweeted Abdullah.
The Presidential Palace was also quick to respond. President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted: “The President of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomes the finalization of the negotiation procedures in Doha. It’s a step forward towards beginning the negotiations on the main issues, including a comprehensive ceasefire as the key demand of the Afghan people for a lasting peace.”
