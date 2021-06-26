Latest News
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
The United States is expected to keep roughly 650 American troops in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main US military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, US officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.
In addition, several hundred additional American forces will remain at the Kabul airport, potentially until September, to assist Turkish troops providing security, as a temporary move until a more formal Turkey-led security operation is in place, the officials said.
Overall, officials said the US expects to have American and coalition military command, its leadership and most troops out by July Fourth, or shortly after that, meeting an aspirational deadline that commanders developed months ago.
The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the withdrawal and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
AP reported the departure of the bulk of the more than 4,000 troops that have been in the country in recent months is unfolding well before President Joe Biden’s September 11 deadline for withdrawal. And it comes amid accelerating Taliban battlefield gains, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its military could collapse in a matter of months.
In a statement Thursday night, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that as Biden has ordered, the US will complete the withdrawal by early September. “Nothing has changed about that goal.” Kirby said.
“The situation is dynamic, and we review our progress daily. Speculation by unnamed sources about potential changes to that timeline should not be construed as predictive.”
On Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, are meeting with Biden at the White House. The two Afghan leaders also are to meet at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and possibly other administration officials, the Pentagon announced.
AP reported that getting most troops out by early July had been in doubt because of complications including an outbreak of COVID-19 at the US Embassy and the push to get Afghan interpreters and others who helped the US out of the country.
Officials said US commanders and NATO allies in Afghanistan have been able to overcome logistical hurdles that might have prolonged the withdrawal process. But they also warned that plans in place for the final stages of the US military withdrawal could change if airport security agreements fall through or there are other major, unforeseen developments.
AP reported that as recently as last week, there was discussion of possibly extending the US troop presence at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, but officials said the US presence at the base is expected to end in the next several days.
The roughly 650 US troops that are planned to be a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan will provide security for the US Embassy and some ongoing support at the airport, AP reported.
Officials also said the US has agreed to leave a C-RAM — or Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar system — at the airport, as well as troops to operate it, as part of an agreement with Turkey. The US also plans to leave aircrew for helicopter support at the airport.
According to the officials, Turkey has largely agreed to provide security at the airport as long as it receives support from American forces. U.S. and Turkish military officials are meeting in Ankara this week to finalize arrangements.
Latest News
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
About 80 Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in Australia on commercial flights after being granted a safe haven for their work alongside Australian troops in Afghanistan.
According to the Guardian Australia, this comes after 41 interpreters wrote to the government twice earlier this year pleading for urgent help.
It is understood most of the people listed on the letter are among those who have been able to escape the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.
One interpreter, Tariq Zia, who is in hotel quarantine in Melbourne said: “I am safe now [and] I am feeling well,” he told the Guardian.
“I am alone and still concerned about my [extended] family [in Afghanistan].”
Nawidullah Aarman told the Guardian he worked with coalition forces as an interpreter for almost a decade in hostile environments across Afghanistan assisting special forces elements. He left Kabul on Friday and is expected to touch down in Australia on Saturday evening after a stopover in Dubai.
“We will not believe it until we are boarded in the plane,” he said. “We have some colleagues that received their visas and waited for their flight for a long time.”
The home affairs department said that since 15 April about 180 people in Afghanistan had been granted a visa under the Afghan locally engaged employees (LEE) program, including family members, the Guardian reported.
Featured
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday that long-stalled talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned despite surging Taliban attacks unless the insurgents themselves pull out.
“I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut by the Taliban,” Abdullah told Reuters in an interview.
“We can’t say no to talks despite a lack of progress or in spite of what’s happening on the ground.”
Abdullah spoke after he and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House for talks on U.S. military and civilian aid, and issues stemming from the departure of the last U.S. troops nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion.
The former political rivals’ two-day visit, which included meetings with lawmakers from both parties and the Pentagon leadership, came at a time of surging violence across Afghanistan as government forces struggle to beat back Taliban advances.
Biden told Ghani and Abdullah that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future” and the “senseless violence has to stop.”
The fighting, however, has raised grave doubts about long-stalled U.S.-backed peace negotiations between the insurgents and a delegation that includes government officials that began in Doha under the Trump administration in 2020, Reuters reported.
Abdullah said there was “perhaps more optimism” about a peace deal when the negotiations began because, “the Taliban said things to different interlocutors that created optimism.”
Still, Abdullah said, the talks should not be abandoned.
“Eventually, the last man killed will not be a solution,” he said. “There has to be a peaceful settlement.”
Latest News
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
Biden, seated beside Ghani and Abdullah in the Oval Office, called them “two old friends” and said U.S. support for Afghanistan was not ending but would be sustained despite the U.S. pullout, Reuters reported.
“Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want,” said Biden, saying the “senseless violence has to stop.”
Ghani said Afghan security forces had retaken six districts on Friday. He said he respected Biden’s decision and that the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is entering a new phase.
“We are determined to have unity, coherence,” he said.
Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Ghani said the United States’ decision to withdraw troops was a sovereign one and it was Kabul’s job to “manage consequences.”
He added that Biden had clearly articulated that the U.S. embassy would continue to operate and security aid would continue and in some cases move on an accelerated schedule, Reuters reported.
Abdullah said in a Reuters interview after the Biden meeting that stalled intra-Afghan talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned unless the insurgents themselves pull out.
“I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut by the Taliban,” Abdullah said. “We can’t say no to talks despite a lack of progress or in spite of what’s happening on the ground.”
The Oval Office meeting could be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new U.S. help because it will be seen as affirming Biden’s support for the beleaguered Afghan leader as he confronts Taliban gains, bombings and assassinations, a surge in COVID-19 cases and political infighting in Kabul.
“At a time when morale is incredibly shaky and things are going downhill, anything one can do to help shore up morale and shore up the government is worth doing,” said Ronald Neumann, a former U.S. ambassador to Kabul. “Inviting Ghani here is a pretty strong sign that we’re backing him.”
Biden’s embrace, however, comes only months after U.S. officials were pressuring Ghani to step aside for a transitional government under a draft political accord that they floated in a failed gambit to break a stalemate in peace talks.
Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19, Reuters reported.
U.S. officials have been clear that Biden will not halt the American pullout – likely to be completed in the coming weeks -and he is unlikely to approve any U.S. military support to Kabul to halt the Taliban’s advances beyond advice, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance.
Earlier, the Afghan leaders met for a second day on Capitol Hill, where Biden’s withdrawal decision met objections from many members of both parties.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, welcoming Ghani to a bipartisan leadership meeting, said she looked forward to hearing about what more can be done with U.S. humanitarian aid, especially for women and girls.
Many lawmakers and experts have expressed deep concerns that the Taliban – if returned to power – will reverse progress made on the rights of women and girls, who were harshly repressed and barred from education and work during the insurgents’ 1996-2001 rule.
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
Tahawol: President Ghani’s meeting with members of US Congress discussed
Sola: President Ghani’s trip to US and its effect on peace discussed
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Tahawol: President Ghani’s meeting with members of US Congress discussed
Sola: President Ghani’s trip to US and its effect on peace discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani and Abdullah visit to US discussed
Pas Az Khabar: US, Turkey efforts to safeguard Kabul airport discussed
Sola: Interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police commander
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA Chief warns of Taliban offensive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban infiltrators arrested in Kunduz: MoD
-
Latest News4 days ago
Indian officials meet with Taliban in Doha: Report
-
Latest News3 days ago
Public uprising forces increase as Taliban intensify offensives
-
World3 days ago
US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan ready to be a partner for peace but will not host US bases: Imran Khan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani meets with leading politicians to discuss peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
US military continually assessing withdrawal progress: Kirby