Latest News
US to increase pressure on IEA if decisions on women, girls are not reversed
The United States will take steps to increase pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) government to reverse some of its recent decisions restricting the rights of women and girls if it shows no sign of rescinding the actions on its own, Reuters reported.
“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban (IEA),” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday.
“We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”
He did not elaborate on the possible steps or indicate how the IEA, which has already implemented policies curbing 20 years of gains for girls’ and women’s rights, might have a change of heart.
On Saturday the IEA ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of their past rule and an escalation of restrictions.
The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing burqa, the IEA said.
The IEA has also restricted girls and women from working and limited their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.
“We’ve consulted closely with our allies and partners,” Price said. “There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban (IEA) to reverse some of these decisions, to make good on the promises that they have made.”
A key piece of leverage held by Washington over the IEA is the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil – half of which the Biden administration is seeking to free up to help the Afghan people, the administration has said.
Latest News
Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan, WFP warns in latest report
Almost half of Afghanistan’s population – 19.7 million – are facing acute hunger according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February this year by food security cluster partners of the United Nations.
The report, published on Monday, predicts that the outlook for June to November this year sees a slight improvement in the food security situation, with a reduction in the number of people facing acute food insecurity to 18.9 million people.
This is due in part to the coming wheat harvest from May to August, and this year’s well-coordinated scale-up of humanitarian food assistance – alongside increased agricultural livelihood support.
However, gains will be limited – the report warns.
Lingering drought and the deep economic crisis mean that unprecedented hunger will continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across Afghanistan.
“Of particular concern – and for the first time since the introduction of the IPC in Afghanistan in 2011 – a small pocket of ‘catastrophic’ levels of food insecurity – or IPC Phase 5 – has been detected in the country,” the World Food Program (WFP) reported.
“More than 20,000 people in the north-eastern province of Ghor are facing catastrophic levels of hunger because of a long period of harsh winter and disastrous agricultural conditions.
Unprecedented levels of humanitarian assistance focused on bolstering food security have made a difference. But the food security situation is dire, the report stated.
“Humanitarian assistance remains desperately important, as do the needs to rebuild shattered agricultural livelihoods and re-connect farmers and rural communities to struggling rural and urban markets across the country. Unless these happen, there will be no way out of this crisis,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
“Food assistance and emergency livelihood support are the lifeline for the people of Afghanistan. We mounted the world’s largest humanitarian food operation in a matter of months, reaching more than 16 million people since August 2021,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Afghanistan.
“We are working with farmers, millers, and bakeries, training women and creating jobs to support the local economy. Because the people of Afghanistan would much prefer jobs; women want to be able to work; and all girls deserve to go to school. Allowing the economy to function normally is the surest way out of the crisis, otherwise suffering will grow where crops cannot,” she added.
The upcoming harvest will bring some relief to millions of families struggling with income losses and food shortages.
However, for many, the harvest will only offer short-term relief and very little opportunity for recovery.
In addition to this, the war in Ukraine continues to put pressure on Afghanistan’s wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices. Access to seeds, fertilizer and water for irrigation is limited, labour opportunities are scarce and enormous debts have been incurred to buy food over the last few months.
Both FAO and WFP continue to scale up their programmes across the country. WFP has reached more than 16 million people so far in 2022 with emergency food assistance, and is supporting local markets, working with retailers and local suppliers. WFP continues to invest in people’s livelihoods through skills training and climate adaption projects so that families can cultivate their land and grow their own food.
FAO continues to scale up its assistance to farmers and herders in rural areas and will assist more than nine million people in 2022 through a range of interventions supporting crop, livestock and vegetable production, cash transfers and the rehabilitation of vital irrigation infrastructure and systems.
Latest News
IEA forces rescue 13-year-old boy from kidnappers in Balkh
Balkh Security Chief Abdul Hai Abed said Monday that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) security forces have rescued a 13-year-old Nangarhar boy in Mazar-e-Sharif and returned him to his family.
“Thirteen year old Ehsanullah, who was abducted by kidnappers two days ago in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, was released from the clutches of kidnappers in PD7 of Mazar-e-Sharif city,” said Abed.
Balkh security officials said that since the beginning of the Islamic Emirate’s rule, about 60 people have been arrested in connection with kidnappings.
According to security officials in Balkh, 13 kidnapping cases have been investigated and addressed in the province since the IEA came into power in August last year.
Latest News
Afghan FM meets EU envoy to discuss latest developments
EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and stressed the need to continue efforts to improve the economic and education situation in the country.
Nicholson, who met Muttaqi in Kabul on Sunday, also discussed the need for safe working conditions for the people and security issues.
He also said continued dialogue was needed to solve the country’s problems.
Following the meeting, Muttaqi said that there would be no threat to others from Afghanistan.
Muttaqi also spoke with the EU special envoy on achievements such as ensuring security and their strong will to improve the living conditions of all Afghans.
Both sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and the European Union.
The EU recently called on the Islamic Emirate to ensure the security of all Afghan citizens.
The European Union has said that all Afghans, including ethnic and religious minorities, deserve to live in security and with full respect for their human rights and fundamental freedoms.
