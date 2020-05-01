Latest News
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
The US will draw down its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600, ahead of schedule on the commitment to drawdown troops that it made in the US-Taliban peace deal signed earlier this year, sources told CNN.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the drawdown somewhat, one US defense official said. There has been a pause in a significant amount of military training activity due to the virus, which has made it easier to send some US troops home. CNN writes reporting a US official, “The US has until mid-July to fulfill its pledge to reduce troops to 8,600, from the total 12,000 to 13,000 in the country earlier this year.
But it could hit that goal in a few weeks – months before the deadline.” To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus earlier this year, the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan temporarily paused the return of some service members.
However, recently American news outlets reported that President Trump had been planning to pull out all US troops from Afghanistan prior to the initial deadline reasoning the Coronavirus pandemic.
The US troop drawdown – eventually full withdrawal – is a key element in the US-Taliban agreement for bringing peace to the country, aimed to start the Intra-Afghan negotiations and releasing as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners – none of these, though, has come into effect to this date.
Nonetheless, the efforts remain active at all ends.
Featured
ONSC: Taliban has harmed nearly 1,000 civilians in the past two months
The Taliban have killed, wounded, and/or abducted nearly a thousand civilians in less than two months since its signing of the peace agreement with the United States.
The Office of the National Security Council said that the increase in the Taliban attacks is a sign that the group is not committed to bringing peace.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense is also talking about the increase in Taliban attacks on the security forces.
According to the National Security Council, 337 civilians have been killed, 452 wounded and 164 others abducted by the Taliban since the US-Taliban peace deal.
“The Taliban have again increased their attacks on the military and civilians, and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” said Ruhollah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
However, the Taliban denies the allegations and blames the government for escalating the war. The group has said that they will avenge if their prisoners are not released.
“The United States needs to pave the way for the release of prisoners and the reduction of violence,” said Wahab Wardag, a former air force commander.
In addition to civilians, the Afghan armed forces have also suffered casualties in recent weeks.
The commander-in-chief of the foreign forces in Afghanistan has warned the Taliban, they will respond if the Taliban continue to attack.
“If the troops are not strengthened, they will undoubtedly become vulnerable,” said Khan Agha Rezaei, head of the House Intelligence Committee.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has called for a halt to the war and violence across the world in a resolution to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.
“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.
On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.
While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.
Latest News
Coronavirus Updates; cases hike to 2,171 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan reported 232 new cases of the Coronavirus tested in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday. It brings the total number of infections to 2171 across the country.
The Ministry of Public Health announced that 232 cases had been tested positive for the Coronavirus across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of the infected to 2,171.
Kandahar is at the top of the table in a single-day registry with 45 new positive cases. The registration for the virus in other provinces is drawn as follows:
“Balkh 41, Herat 34, Kabul 21, Ghazni 12, Paktia 10, Logar 10, Panjshir 9, Samangan 9, Takhar 8, Kunduz 7, Baghlan 5, Nangarhar 5, Baghis 4, Maidan Wardak 4, Laghman 3, Parwan 2, Paktika 2, and one each in Sar-e pol and Faryab.
According to health officials, 64 people have given their lives to the Coronavirus and 260 others have recovered to date.
Wahidullah Majrooh, deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, said that a number of MOBY Group employees were also among those infected with the virus lately.
“The Ministry of Health is giving hand to the Moby Group and its programs are continuing on a regular basis,” he said.
Majrooh added, “The virus is spreading rapidly. We need to pay attention to health issues. The health of the people is in their own hands. If they don’t abide by the rules, there will be a humanitarian crisis,”
According to the Ministry of Public Health, the process of testing other employees of the Moby Group is underway and their family members will also be tested for the virus.
