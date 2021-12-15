COVID-19
US to donate another 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
The United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Wednesday Washington will donate one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan.
US Special Representative Thomas West stated in a tweet that the assistance will be provided through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“The United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses and adding to $474 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year.”
“We stand with the Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said: “COVAX had previously delivered a total of 168,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and last Wednesday we received 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China. We distributed vaccines to a number of provinces last week and this week.”
Hazhir stated that as many as 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered since the collapse of the former government.
“Currently, the situation is stable; yesterday 804 samples were tested of which 12 positive cases and one death case were registered,” he added.
COVID-19
Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID drops slightly, still ‘significant protection’-WHO
COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide “significant protection”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
According the report the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as “mild”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros told an online briefing. “Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.”
“Evolving evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease and death, and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection,” he said without giving specifics.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a real-world study published on Tuesday showed, read the report.
Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said that the vaccines are not failing and do provide significant protection against severe disease and death.
“The question is how much protection are the current vaccines that we are using, which are currently life-saving against all the variants, and to what extent do we lose any protection against severe illness and death against Omicron. The data is pointing towards there being significant protection.”
Ryan said the peak of this wave of infections remains “a number of weeks” away given the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has outpaced the dominant global strain Delta.
According to Reuters vaccine booster shots can play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as long as people most in need of protection also get access to jabs, Tedros said.
“It’s a question of prioritisation. The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints.
“On the other hand, giving additional doses to people at high risk can save more lives than giving primary doses to those at low risk,” he said.
Tedros noted that the emergence of Omicron had prompted some countries to roll out COVID-19 booster programmes for their entire adult populations, even while researchers lack evidence for the efficacy of boosters against this variant.
“WHO is concerned that such programmes will repeat the vaccine hoarding we saw this year, and exacerbate inequity,” he said.
COVID-19
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021
The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious Delta variant and people refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19.
Since the start of the year, over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19, or 57% of all US deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.
The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients, health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.
It took 111 days for US deaths to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths took just 73 days.
Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.
Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between January 1 and November 30, according to the Reuters analysis.
The death rate in the United States was more than three times higher than in neighboring Canada and 11 times more than Japan.
COVID-19
Chinese mainland administers 2.6 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Chinese mainland had administered more than 2.60 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the latest data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.
Specifically, a total of 2,602,703,000 vaccine doses had been administered in the 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.
Beijing had administered 54,134,300 doses on more than 22,272,600 residents as of Saturday, according to the municipal health commission.
The country has been expanding vaccine inoculation, booster shots in particular, to combat COVID-19 and build an immune barrier as the coronavirus continues to wreck havoc worldwide.
Meanwhile, the vaccination programs for children aged three to 11 as well as for the elderly over 60 years old are also underway across the country.
In Yangxi County, south China’s Guangdong Province, medical workers offered vaccination service at kindergartens.
Local authorities of north China’s Shanxi Province have stepped up efforts to vaccinate children aged three to 11 since early November based on voluntary informed consent.
So far, more than 80 percent of children aged three to 11 in Gaoping City of Shanxi has received the first dose and the vaccination of the second dose for them is underway.
The Chinese mainland reported 49 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, mostly in east China’s Zhejiang Province, said the National Health Commission on Sunday.
Karzai ‘invited’ IEA into Kabul to stop the chaos in August
US to donate another 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
US should compensate families of victims killed in drone strike: IEA
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan arrives in Herat province
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s new government and economic crisis discussed
Saar: Value of Afghani continues to drop against US dollar
Tahawol: Issues around recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Formation of Islamic Emirate’s new police forces discussed
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
-
Business5 days ago
Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
-
Featured5 days ago
US formalizes guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan migrant documents his arduous journey to Europe
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
-
World4 days ago
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
-
Latest News4 days ago
India sends in consignment of humanitarian relief and medical supplies