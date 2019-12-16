US, Taliban To Sign Peace Agreement Next Week

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2019)

The Peace Agreement between the Taliban and the US might be signed at the beginning of next week in Doha, said sources near to the Taliban. The talks will restart after a day.

Meanwhile, the Afghan politicians believe that before the agreement is signed, violence and attacks of the Taliban should reduce.

“The first condition of the peace agreement is a ceasefire, therefore, we want from the US to bring Taliban in Talks with the Afghan government,” said Kamal Naser Osuli a member of the Afghan Parliament.

This comes as the 10th round of peace talks between the Taliban and the US paused due to the attack on Bagram Air Base.