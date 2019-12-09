US, Taliban to Sign Agreement in Less Than 2 Weeks: Shaheen

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2019)

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban political office in Qatar said that the peace agreement between the group and US will probably be signed in less than two weeks.

According to Shaheen, the agreement will be signed in the presence of 23 foreign ministers and international organizations in Doha, capital of Qatar.

“US forces will leave Afghanistan once the agreement is signed and intra-Afghan dialogues will follow to discuss internal issues,” said Shaheen.

Meanwhile, some US officials told media that the two sides have also held discussions to halt US night raids on Taliban positions and the Taliban’s attack on US bases.

According to these sources, Scott Miller, commander of US-Nato forces in Afghanistan has handed a list of US bases to Taliban, so that the group won’t attack them.

However, the Taliban have said that any ceasefire between the group and US does not mean a ceasefire with Afghan government and the reduction of violence depends on the intra-Afghan talks.

Afghan government, on the other hand, expects these round of talks would facilitate direct negotiations between government and Taliban, Najia Anwar, a spokesman for State Ministry for Peace said.

The US rejoined talks with the Taliban on Saturday, December 7, two months after they were called off by US President Trump.