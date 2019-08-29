US-Taliban Talks Edges Closer to Final Agreement

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2019)

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators have reached to the final agreement over controversial issues on Wednesday night and are planning to conclude their ninth round of talks soon, sources said on Thursday.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban’s Qatar political office on Thursday told Ariana News correspondent in Doha that the US-Taliban negotiation has not finalized yet but they are close to a final agreement.

“If the talks are finalized what are we doing here but I can say we are close to the final agreement. That is why both teams are here. We hope to have good news for our Muslim and Mujahid people,” Mr. Shaheen said.

The Afghan government has told that Kabul is not ready to release the Taliban’s prisoners unconditionally.

However, Shaheen said that the releasing of the Taliban’s prisoners is a part of the group’s agreement with the U.S. officials which has already been discussed.

In addition, the U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to travel to Kabul to share the details of the ninth round of the talks with the Afghan government and all walks of society.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators have held nine rounds of talks as an effort to end the long-lasting war in Afghanistan.