US-Taliban Talks Are Dead: Trump

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that negotiation with the Taliban “are dead” and emphasized that he had no further interest in meeting with the leaders of the group to end the war in Afghanistan.

When Trump was asked about U.S.-Taliban negotiation, he said the Taliban taught they had to kill people in order to put themselves in a little better negotiating position and they can’t do that with him.

“We have hit the Taliban harder in the last four days than they have been in over 10 years,” he said.

Trump said that the plan to invite the Taliban to the Camp David was his idea and it was his idea to terminate it.

“When I heard, very simply, that they killed one of our soldiers and 12 other innocent people, I said, there’s no way I’m meeting on that basis,” U.S. President said, “They did a mistake and by the way they are telling people they made a big mistake.”

Trump added that though he has told his administration want to get out of Afghanistan but now we will get out of Afghanistan at the right time.

These new remarks came days after he announced the cancellation of a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghan President at Camp David.

In reaction to President Trump’s decision, Taliban pledged to continue fighting until U.S. regrets.