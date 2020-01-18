US-Taliban Peace Talks will be inconclusive without a ceasefire: ARG

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2020)

Afghan Presidential Office says there have not been any improvements in talks about ‘ceasefire’ and/or ‘reduction of violence’ between the US and the Taliban delegations for peace talks.

Sediq Seddiqi, the presidential spokesperson, says that the Taliban should have gone to Duha with a ‘ceasefire’ strategy because the reduction of violence does not hold any logic, legal and military sense, and does not have a practical aspect.

Peace Talks are in a strategic stage. On the condition of signing the agreement, the Taliban have submitted their will to the US to reduce violence. The USA, the European Union, and the UN have all agreed on the reduction of violence from the Taliban. However, the presidential office in Kabul considers ‘reduction of violence’ as baseless, and it wants the Taliban to declare a full ceasefire.

Hajji Deen Mohammad, deputy to the peace council, says, “In order to head start the negotiation and break the deadlock, the government is right to emphasize on ceasefire. However, there should always be open doors to negotiation. It shouldn’t be on hold.”

The Office of Chief Executive, on the other hand, is not on the same page with the government – it agrees with ‘reduction in violence’ to continue peace talks.

Some political experts believe that the government’s position regarding the preconditions may affect the progression of the peace talks.

Ahmadullah Alizai, head of the New Foundation Party of Afghanistan, says, “The neighboring and the International Community have agreed on bringing peace; the government should not stand against it.”

In the meantime, the internal security commission of the Afghan parliament has also asked all the parties involved, especially the Afghan government, to be flexible. Fida Mohammad Ulfat Salih, head of the internal security commission of the Afghan parliament, says, “I am sure once the negotiations proceed, one of the parties will become flexible, and we will reach to what we want.”

Now, the question is, what will be the consequences, if the opportunity to reach peace is lost because of the differences?

Khan Agha Rezai, a member of the internal security commission of the Afghan parliament, says, “If the peace talks end inconclusively, we will see cities getting out of the government’s rule, and there will be more insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan presidential office underscores that it will not agree with only ‘reduction of violence’ – ‘ceasefire’ is the condition.

Sediq Seddiqi, the presidential spokesperson, says, “All of our allies, the European Union in particular, in their meetings with the president of Afghanistan, have defended the position of the Afghan people, which is ceasefire and a ‘once and for all’ end to the war.”

The US talks with the Taliban have been considered as an opportunity to put an end to the war in Afghanistan. However, since the beginning of the talks, Kabul and Washington have had differences in several areas.