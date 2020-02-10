US-Taliban peace talks resume in Doha

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2020)

The spokesperson of the political office of the Taliban in Qatar said that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political deputy of the Taliban negotiated the results of the peace talks and next steps in the talks with Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatar Foreign Minister, Doha.

Some experts believe that the Qatar Peace Talks have reached the final and vital stage.

This comes as the permanent representatives of the organization of Islamic cooperation want the Afghan laterals to seize the current talks as an opportunity to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson of the political office of the Taliban in Qatar, tweeted that Zalmay Khalilzad, Mullah Baradar, and the Qatar Foreign Minister met in Doha and spoke about some important topics such as the results of the negotiations and the next steps.

This comes as some experts say that the peace talks between the US and the Taliban have entered a vital and final stage adding that the Qatar Foreign Minister mediated to resolve issues.

Khalil Safi, head of the Afghanistan Peace Center, said, “Negotiations are in the final and important stage. Ceasefire in Afghanistan will announce one week prior to signing the peace agreement and will be renewed until the beginning of the Intra-Afghan peace talks.

The special representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussain Butsali, announced that they are ready to ease the process of Intra-Afghan Talks.

According to some sources, considering some demands of the Afghan government and disconnecting the Taliban link with other insurgent groups are the topics of disagreements which delayed the talks in Qatar.

Reporter: Shahpoor Farahmand