US-Taliban peace deal to be signed by the end of February

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2020)

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2020)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar said that the peace agreement between the Taliban and the US will be signed by the end of February.

Hanafi said that all the options in the Peace Talks are completed, and the talks are finished now.

Abdul Salam Hanafi insisted that the agreement will be signed in Qatar in presence of all neighboring countries, laterals involved in Afghanistan, and global organizations.

According to him, after signing this agreement, five thousand Taliban fighters will be released by the Afghan government, and one thousand prisoners will be released by the Taliban.

