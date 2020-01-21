US-Taliban Peace Agreement’s Content Finalized

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2020)

Omar Zakhilwal, the former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, told Ariana News in an exclusive interview, that the level of violence has been noticeably reduced recently, adding that ‘the content of the peace agreement’ has been finalized between the Taliban and the USA in Doha Peace Talks and, will soon be signed.

Zakhilwal said that Pakistan plays a key role in easing the peace process.

He believes that the Afghan government is not ready to negotiate peace, and this will put the Intra-Afghan talks in a difficult position.

The Peace Talks are in progress between the US Special Envoy on Afghanistan’s peace, Zalmai Khalilzad, and the Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar.

On the other hand, President Ghani has appointed the State Ministry of Peace to proceed with the peace talks which was opposed by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Many believe that the Intra-Afghan Peace Talks will start two weeks once the US-Taliban Peace Agreement is signed.