US, Taliban discuss Afghan peace process
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo spoke to Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar via video conference and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban said in a tweet that the two sides discussed the implementation of Doha deal, US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the intra-Afghan peace talks.
Shaheen added that the US Secretary has called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to reduce violence. However, the Taliban blamed the Afghan government for the escalation of violence, saying that the Afghan forces patrol and establish checkpoints in the group’s controlled areas.
Meanwhile, Masoum Stanekzai, head of the government’s peace negotiating team claimed that the regional countries’ disputes have complicated the peace process.
“One of the things to do to start intra-Afghan negotiation is to reduce violence. Disputes between countries in the region have complicated the Afghan peace process,” said Masoum Stanekzai, head of the government’s peace negotiating team.
Meanwhile, the Taliban’s political bureau said that Ibrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has also met with Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Iranian media reported that the meeting focused on US non-interference in the Afghan negotiations, as well as on the interests of the two countries.
“Unfortunately, there seems to be no significant progress,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy leader of the National Movement Party.
The talks come as Zalmay Khalilzad and the CEO of the US-based Global Investment Company are also traveling to Qatar, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.
“As long as the United States does not reach an agreement with countries in the region, such as Russia, peace in Afghanistan will be fragile,” said Moqadam Amin, a military expert.
“Increased violence by the Taliban is hampering the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, a government ministry spokeswoman for peace.
Negotiations between Afghans are expected to take place next month. But the release of prisoners and the escalation of violence is still a point of contention between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,517
The Ministry of Public said Tuesday that Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have reached 31,517.
According to the ministry, 279 new have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul 41, Herat 38, Kandahar 4, Balkh 1, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 2, Takhar 7, Bamyan 35, Badghis 13, Logar 6, Kunduz 11, Parwan 1, Maidan Wardak 2, Badakhshan 3, Kunar 2, Helmand 2, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 3, Ghor 68, Zabul 2, and Urozgan 3.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the lowest death cases in the past two weeks.
The death cases were reported as follows: Kabul (3), Herat (1), Kandahar (3), Balkh (1), Paktia (2), Takhar (1), and Ghor (1).
The ministry added that 197 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 745 Coronavirus patients have died while 14,036 people have recovered their health.
There are 10,302,867 cases tested positive worldwide, with 505,518 deaths and 5,253,988 recoveries.
Child marriage prevalent human rights violation in Afghanistan: UN
Child marriage is the most prevalent human rights violation in Afghanistan, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement.
Every year, millions of girls are subjected to practices that harm them physically and emotionally, with the full knowledge and consent of their families, friends, and communities, the UNFPA said.
According to the statement released on Tuesday, conflict, poverty, and holding on to certain traditional beliefs and behaviors put underage girls at risk in Afghanistan, especially in remote and rural areas.
“These risks not only prevent girls from their human rights, but also their social rights, and prevents them from education, harms their protection, and increases health threats including their reproductive health and the ability to choose if and when they have children,” the statement said.
“Harmful practices against girls cause profound and lasting trauma, robbing them of their right to reach their full potential,” says UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem.
Many harmful practices are human rights violations because they arise from discriminatory gender norms that perpetuate inequality. And they are imposed on women and girls, regardless of consent.
The UN said that violence against women has been increased during the lockdown. The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan recorded 249 cases of beatings during the Coronavirus quarantine.
“The pandemic both makes our job harder and more urgent as so many more girls are now at risk,” Dr. Kanem says. “We will not stop until the rights, choices, and bodies of all girls are fully their own.”
The UNFPA noted that governments should ensure these practices end because they have ratified the international treaties to protect the rights of women and children.
“Afghanistan has signed on most international conventions to protect children, including early marriage. From the policy perspective, the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Early and Child Marriage (NAP ECM) in Afghanistan has been adopted and is key progress towards prevention and ending the early marriage in the country, but it needs implementation continues to be a challenge,” read the statement.
Child marriage is a fundamental violation of human rights that robs girls of their education, health, and long term prospects. The elimination of child marriage requires joint action of the Government of Afghanistan, religious communities, civil society, and national and international partners.
“We need to renew our commitment and ensure this harmful practice is prevented, and girls and their rights are respected,” the organization said.
5,620 drug traffickers arrested in a year – Afghanistan
More than 5,000 drug traffickers have been detained in Afghanistan over the past 12 months, the Interior Ministry said.
Mohammad Hashim Ortaq, the Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics of the Interior Ministry said that 89 public service employees were also among the drug traffickers who were introduced to the judiciary.
According to him, although the struggle to eradicate the drug phenomenon in the country is challenging, 5,620 drug traffickers have been arrested in the last year.
“Since 2019, 4,833 anti-narcotics operations have been launched, resulting in the arrest of 5,620 smugglers, 89 of whom are public service employees who have been arrested, and also nine of them were foreigners,” Ortaq said.
Meanwhile, the official emphasizes that more than 1,000 tons of narcotics have been recovered as a result of police operations and about 100 heroin factories have been destroyed.
“1,270 tons of narcotics have been seized and one hundred and five drug production laboratories have been destroyed and three-drug depots have been discovered,” Hashim Ortaq added.
However, Interior Ministry officials stress that the real fight against drug trafficking in Afghanistan requires real regional and global cooperation and efforts, otherwise, it will be difficult to curb this challenge in the country.
