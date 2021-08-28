Latest News
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State (Daesh) attack “planner” in eastern Afghanistan, the US military said on Friday, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. troops and over 60 Afghan civilians.
US President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, saying he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.
U.S. Central Command said the strike took place in Nangarhar province, Reuters reported.
“Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” a U.S. military statement said. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was against a Daesh militant planning future attacks, Reuters reported.
A reaper drone, which took off from the Middle East, struck the militant while he was in a car with a Daesh associate, the official said. Both are believed to have been killed, the official added.
Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq, said it had carried out Thursday’s attack, which killed dozens of people – including Afghans who were trying to leave the country.
In addition to the 13 U.S. troops killed, 18 injured were flown to Germany.
Thursday’s attack marked the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for American troops there in a decade.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
Latest News
13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts
The death toll from two explosions outside Kabul airport has risen to 90, sources said.
The explosions happened at about 6.25 pm Thursday outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.
US officials stated that 13 American soldiers were killed also killed in the attack.
According to the sources, 159 people – including 15 US army personnel – were wounded in the blasts.
At least 28 Taliban members were also among the victims of Thursday’s explosions, Taliban told Reuters.
The ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Earlier, the US and UK had warned of a “highly credible” threat of an attack by the Daesh at Kabul airport.
The area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.
Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.
Latest News
Joe Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
US President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them, Reuters reported.
Biden spoke hours after the blasts killed at least 13 American troops and over 60 Afghans, the worst day of casualties for U.S. forces there in a decade.
According to Reuters ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
He promised U.S. evacuations would continue.
“We will not be deterred by terrorists, we will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuations,” he said.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Biden was sticking to his Tuesday pullout target for withdrawing U.S. forces, saying he was doing so on the advice of military advisers concerned about more attacks.
She said Biden was working to get out every American who wanted out by the deadline. “Our commitment to them does not end,” she said.
Biden said he had ordered U.S. military commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership, and facilities. “We will find ways of our choosing, without large military operations, to get them,” he said.
He appeared to be fighting back tears and his voice cracked with emotion as he talked about the American “heroes” who died. He ordered flags at the White House and public buildings around the country to be lowered to half staff, Reuters reported.
“It’s been a tough day,” he said.
The president said he had told the U.S. military: “Whatever they need, if they need additional force, I will grant it.”
Biden defended his handling of his most serious foreign policy crisis, saying ultimately it is his responsibility, while assigning some blame to his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, for the 2020 agreement Trump negotiated with the Taliban.
Latest News
Pakistan hoping to strengthen ties with Iran
Pakistan hopes to work with Iran in all areas to further strengthen bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while speaking to the president of Iran, Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, in Tehran on Friday.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan foreign ministry, Qureshi briefed Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and discussed Pakistan’s perspective on the situation.
He said “it was important for the neighbors of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as the peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region,” the statement read.
Raisi in turn acknowledged Qureshi’s efforts to strengthen “regional approach in the wake of situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghanistan would achieve peace and stability”.
Iran’s IRNA News meanwhile reported that Qureshi said he plans to visit four regional countries, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a bid to consult with heads of state on recent developments in Afghanistan.
IRNA also reported that Raisi expressed dissatisfaction with the current economic exchange between the two neighboring states, and called for an expansion of trade ties.
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Tahawool: Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled money
Sola: Efforts for inclusive government
Morning News Show: Psychological effect of the political situation on people discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden pledges continued evacuation support
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
-
Latest News2 days ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK says it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
-
Business4 days ago
Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed
-
Latest News5 days ago
One killed, three wounded in Kabul airport shooting: Reports
-
Sport4 days ago
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis