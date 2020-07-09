Latest News
US starts formal withdrawal from WHO
US has begun formal processing for withdrawing from the World Health Organization after the country’s President Donald Trump repeatedly slammed the organization for alleged misinformation about the spread of COVID-19.
CNN citing multiple US officials reported that Trump has sent a notice to the Congress and the United Nations that it is officially withdrawing from the agency.
The withdrawal would take effect in July 2021, the report said, adding that it prompted criticisms among bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy organizations, and allies abroad.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to reverse the decision “on (his) first day” if elected.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed that the UN has received the notice from the US of “its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on 6 July 2021.”
He said that the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met.
Those conditions “include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations.”
The US is the WHO’s largest contributor, providing more than $400m per year.
It comes the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 3,054,699 with 132,300 deaths and 953,420 recoveries in the United States.
Latest News
Senseless violence in Afghanistan must end
Canada and Australia join others in the international community in condemning the escalation of violence across Afghanistan.
We deplore the suffering and deaths of innocent civilians.
We condemn the deliberate and callous targeting of advocates for peace, and of the security forces trying to protect the population.
We are deeply concerned that unacceptable levels of Taliban violence against Afghan forces threaten the long-delayed hopes of the Afghan people for peace.
The recent attacks on religious leaders, healthcare workers, human rights advocates, and judicial figures are abhorrent. Those who carried out these crimes clearly intended to stop free debate. But the calls by civil society for an end to violence, and a bright and inclusive future for Afghanistan, cannot be silenced.
We are confident Afghans will not be deterred from raising their voices to help achieve their common goal of an Afghanistan at peace, and in which the people’s wellbeing and diverse contributions are valued. We urge the full investigation of these crimes so those responsible can be brought to justice.
We continue to support inclusive, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-led negotiations as the only effective pathway to peace. It is disheartening that the restraint being shown by the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces is not mirrored by the Taliban. This is not the behavior expected of those who claim to represent the very same people who are the victims of their violence.
Together, we call on all parties to the conflict to immediately comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2532. Now is the time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will allow the access so greatly needed to vulnerable Afghan communities battling the heavy impact of the COVID-19 crisis. An immediate reduction in violence and the humanitarian ceasefire will also build confidence and enable progress to be achieved in the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The Taliban should demonstrate to fellow Afghans and the rest of the world it’s intent to undertake good faith negotiations for a peaceful future for Afghanistan. We encourage all parties to create the right conditions for the intra-Afghan talks by making clear their commitment to peace.
They must end this senseless violence now.
Latest News
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a new contribution of US$49 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance towards programs that help meet the food and nutrition needs of vulnerable communities in the country.
“Providing food assistance to the most vulnerable families during these uncertain times is important,” said Peter Natiello, Mission Director for USAID Afghanistan.
“USAID is pleased to partner with WFP to help communities become more resilient to the current needs.”
With this new contribution, WFP will provide assistance – through food distribution and cash-based transfers – to nearly one million people, including communities affected by conflict and natural hazards, as well as malnourished children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and people participating in risk reduction activities.
“This contribution comes at a critical time when an estimated four million people are facing severe food shortage across the country,” said Robert Kasca, WFP Afghanistan Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge.
“We are grateful for this funding and the steadfast support the United States Government has provided to us over the years. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people will be protected thanks to the generosity and solidarity of the American people.”
Part of the contribution will go towards strengthening WFP’s fleet capacity to deliver food to remote areas, and the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by WFP on behalf of the international community in Afghanistan.
Before COVID-19, WFP’s plan was to reach 7.2 million people through its country operations; but now, an additional three million people are in need of support as a result of the pandemic.
Latest News
Scientists find dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
Dinosaurs are usually thought of as these giant creatures, but the results of new research released this week outline a different view and find that they might have actually started out small.
This evidence comes from newly described fossils found on Madagascar island, off the east coast of Africa, which indicates the creatures lived about 237 million years ago and stood just 10cm tall.
Scientists say the specimen may also help clarify the origins of pterosaurs, which were winged dinosaurs that ruled the skies during the time of dinosaurs.
Co-author of the research study, Christian Kammerer, from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences told Science Daily this week that “there’s a general perception of dinosaurs as being giants.”
“But this new animal is very close to the divergence of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, and it’s shockingly small,” she said.
The specimen, named Kongonaphon kely, or “tiny bug slayer”, was found in 1998 in Madagascar by a team of paleontologists, led by John Flynn from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
Dinosaurs and pterosaurs both belong to the group Ornithodira. Their origins, however, are poorly known, as few specimens from near the root of this lineage have been found.
The description and analysis of this fossil and its relatives, published on Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, may help explain the origins of flight in pterosaurs, the presence of “fuzz” on the skin of both pterosaurs and dinosaurs, and other questions about these charismatic animals.
“This fossil site in southwestern Madagascar from a poorly known time interval globally has produced some amazing fossils, and this tiny specimen was jumbled in among the hundreds we’ve collected from the site over the years,” Flynn said.
“It took some time before we could focus on these bones, but once we did, it was clear we had something unique and worth a closer look. This is a great case for why field discoveries — combined with modern technology to analyze the fossils recovered — is still so important.”
“Discovery of this tiny relative of dinosaurs and pterosaurs emphasizes the importance of Madagascar’s fossil record for improving knowledge of vertebrate history during times that are poorly known in other places,” project co-leader Lovasoa Ranivoharimanana, professor and director of the vertebrate paleontology laboratory at the University of Antananarivo in Madagascar told Science Daily.
“Over two decades, our collaborative Madagascar-US teams have trained many Malagasy students in paleontological sciences, and discoveries like this helps people in Madagascar and around the world better appreciate the exceptional record of ancient life preserved in the rocks of our country.”
Senseless violence in Afghanistan must end
US starts formal withdrawal from WHO
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: New conditions in peace process
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
ATN News Live Streaming
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Afghanistan to resume international flights
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: New conditions in peace process
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
Zerbena: Concerns on corruption in highways
Tahawol: Concerns on the Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad, Qataris, Taliban discuss development opportunities in Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
11 Taliban militants killed – Paktia
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners
- COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
- COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Some members of US intelligence involved in drug trafficking in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to host regional meeting on peace process