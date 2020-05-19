US special rep hit the road again to enable peace talks

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

Khalilzad is set to visit government officials and Taliban representatives to break the deadlock of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The US State Department reports that shortly after the signing of the political accord Sunday between Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah, the US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad resumed his peace bringing voyage.

The Intra-Afghan negotiations were delayed from kicking off mainly because of an increase in violence, inadequate prisoner releases, and Ghani-Abdullah political impasse.

According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the release of prisoners by both sides and to “press for steps necessary to commence Intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence.”

The statement added that he will also meet with the Afghan government “to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.”

As per the US-Taliban accord of Doha, signed February the 29th, the Intra-Afghan negotiations were supposed to get started by March the 10th.