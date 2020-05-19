Latest News
US special rep hit the road again to enable peace talks
Khalilzad is set to visit government officials and Taliban representatives to break the deadlock of Intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US State Department reports that shortly after the signing of the political accord Sunday between Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah, the US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad resumed his peace bringing voyage.
The Intra-Afghan negotiations were delayed from kicking off mainly because of an increase in violence, inadequate prisoner releases, and Ghani-Abdullah political impasse.
According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the release of prisoners by both sides and to “press for steps necessary to commence Intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence.”
The statement added that he will also meet with the Afghan government “to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.”
As per the US-Taliban accord of Doha, signed February the 29th, the Intra-Afghan negotiations were supposed to get started by March the 10th.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.
The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan
Continuing its aid distributions in the Ramadan month, The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of vulnerable families in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan and the movement restrictions and quarantine rules by the Ministry of Public Health made many people suffer from poverty.
Bayat Foundation continues its Ramadan Food Aid in Badakhshan province, distributing essential food packages to families in need. pic.twitter.com/erz6ETJye8
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 17, 2020
The aid receivers in Badakhshan province welcoming the Bayat Foundation’s aids urged other organizations and traders to help the poor at this tough period.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation stated that the aids will be distributed in all parts of Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.
This comes as The Bayat Foundation previously constructed many schools, hospitals, mosques, roads, libraries, and sports fields in Afghanistan as well as helping the victims of natural disasters.
Latest News
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.”
The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.”
The Taliban once again underlined that the prisoner release should be completed in order for the Intra-Afghan Talks to start.
Abdullah Abdullah as the President of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation has now the responsibility to bring the Taliban to the talk’s table and achieve peace for Afghanistan.
Politicians urged this council to focus on the Intra-Afghan talks and proceed the peace talks.
It comes as the two leaders signed a power-sharing agreement on Sunday. According to the deal, 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.
US special rep hit the road again to enable peace talks
Reactions over Ghani-Abdullah political agreement
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Emphasis on starting the work of the High Reconciliation Council
Morning News Show: Spread of COVID-19 in Kabul
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Reactions over Ghani-Abdullah political agreement
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Emphasis on starting the work of the High Reconciliation Council
Morning News Show: Spread of COVID-19 in Kabul
Morning News Show: Afghanistan Peace Process
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
- Latest News5 days ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Daesh conducted “the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral”
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Post ‘movement restrictions’ -Nangarhar
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban calls for “transparent” probe into Kabul~Nangarhar attacks
- Elections5 days ago
US prospects on Afghan war discussed