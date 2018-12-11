US Shouldn’t Give Even A dollar to Pakistan: Haley

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2018)

The outgoing American ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists that turn around and kill American soldiers, asserting that Washington should not give Islamabad even a dollar until it addresses the issue.

Haley said that U.S. did not need to give money to countries that wish harm to America, go behind its back and try and “stop us from doing things”.

” … I think there should be a strategic view on which countries we partner with, which ones we count on to work with us on certain things, and move forward accordingly. I think we just blindly allow money to keep going without thinking that this is real leverage. We have to use it,” Haley told US magazine ‘The Atlantic’, cited by the Times of India.

“The one example I’ll give you is, look at Pakistan. Giving them over a billion dollars, and they continue to harbour terrorists that turn around and kill our soldiers — that’s never okay. We shouldn’t even give them a dollar until they correct it. Use the billion dollars. That’s not a small amount of change,” she said.

Haley will step down as the UN envoy at the end of this year. U.S. President Donald Trump last week nominated chief State Department spokeswoman and a former Fox News journalist Heather Nauert as Haley’s successor.

This comes as recently in an interview with The Washington Post, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dismissed U.S.’ allegations that there were safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

Khan said he would never want to have relations with the U.S. where Pakistan is treated like a “hired gun.”