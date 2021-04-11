Latest News
US shares Istanbul Summit agenda with Afghan officials
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday in Kabul that the US has shared the agenda for the Istanbul Summit with Afghan officials and that among the topics listed is that of an interim government, a ceasefire and the preservation of gains made over the past two decades.
This comes a day after US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the way forward regarding the summit and the peace process.
On Sunday, in an address to delegates attending the event, Saleh said that the agenda will also include discussions on achievements made by Afghanistan over the past 20 – especially those relating to the rights of the people.
Saleh meanwhile criticized the Taliban for their lack of contribution during the recent Moscow summit and said the group presented nothing but insults.
He also said Sunday that the Taliban were “strangers” and questioned how Afghanistan could hand over the country under such circumstances.
Saleh said that the Taliban was afraid to go to the polls in an election as they “know” they will only secure five percent of the people’s vote.
Meanwhile he stated that one of government’s biggest mistakes was releasing the 5,000 Taliban prisoners last year – as per the US agreement with the group.
He said of these prisoners freed, 75 percent have returned to the battlefields while between 40 and 50 of the freed inmates were in fact drug smugglers how paid the Taliban to help secure their release.
On the system of governance – an Emirate – that the Taliban are insisting on, Saleh said neither the Afghan people nor the countries in the region want this.
President Ashraf Ghani also addressed the gathering, in a recorded video, and said Afghanistan has the capacity and ability to create a plan for peace.
“We have the alternative to any plan prepared by other countries,” he said adding that the next administration must be decided by elections.
He stated that to achieve peace, difficult decisions and sacrifices need to be made.
“We have proven to all that we are ready to shorten our legal term and hold an early election,” he said.
Ghani called on the Taliban to take part in a Loya Jirga and share their problems with the people and make a commitment to denounce war and to solve the problems through talks.
He also said decisions made that bring suffering to the nation need to be prevented.
Latest News
Driver of high-ranking official killed in Kabul in targeted attack
One person was killed and another was wounded in an armed attack on a vehicle carrying security guards of the deputy head of the Senate’s secretariat in Kabul on Saturday evening, police said.
According to police the incident happened in PD5 Qala-e-Kashif area in Kabul. Gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, killing the driver and wounding a security guard.
The attack was followed by a gunfight between police and the attackers in which one two people including one gunman was wounded.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after gunmen assassinated a doctor in Kabul on Friday.
Sources told Ariana News that the incident took place in the Karte Sakhi area of Kabul and that the gunmen managed to escape.
Latest News
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
A senior Afghan military official said this week that if the US pulls out without a political settlement having been reached between government and the Taliban, the country will be in “deep trouble”.
Speaking to the New York Times this week, the security official said: “If the US pulls out, and there is no political agreement, then we are in deep trouble.”
“Militarily, we don’t have much hope,” he said. “If we don’t get something, the Taliban are going to march. It’s going to be a severe battle.”
One Western diplomat in Kabul said the country’s military position is deteriorating. Each day brings news of security force members blown up or gunned down.
“They can’t keep doing that,” said the diplomat, commenting on the steady loss of military strength. “The toll on the government, and the credibility and legitimacy it has, it’s not sustainable.”
The New York Times reported that this comes at a time where President Ashraf Ghani has few remaining allies, the Taliban are gaining militarily and his international supporters are impatient with him and the stumbling peace process.
The article questions how much control Ghani actually has over his country’s future and his own – questions that have, according to the NYT, been largely resolved by politicians, analysts and citizen: Not much!
NYT reports Ghani is dependent on the counsel of a handful of people and is unwilling to even watch television news – also that he is losing allies fast.
This, the NYT reports, spells trouble for a country where a hard-line insurgency has the upper hand militarily, where nearly half the population faces hunger at crisis levels, where the majority of government money comes from donors and where weak governance and widespread corruption are endemic.
This, meanwhile, is all taking place as Washington is preparing to pull out its last remaining troops, “a prospect expected to lead to the medium-term collapse of the Afghan forces they now support,” the report read.
Former National Directorate of Security chief Rahmatullah Nabil told the NYT: “He (Ghani) is in a desperate situation.”
“We’re getting weaker. Security is weak, everything is getting weaker, and the Taliban are taking advantage.”
The NYT reported that many are fed up with what they see as Ghani’s obstinacy in refusing to make concessions to adversaries, or his condescending style and that a recent letter to him from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was so harsh that even Afghans critical of Ghani found it insulting.
The letter used the phrase “I urge you” three times while Blinken also said “I must also make clear to you, Mr. President … that as our policy process continues in Washington, the United States has not ruled out any option.”
The NYT stated that the unspoken subtext was clear: Your influence is minimal.
Hekmat Khalil Karzai, the head of an Afghan think tank reacted to this and said: “As an Afghan, a sense of humiliation comes over you.”
“But I also feel Ghani deserves it,” Karzai said. “He’s dealing with the kiss of death from his own closest partner.”
This comes as US President Joe Biden continues to “review” the agreement signed with the Taliban in February last year – which stipulates Washington pulls out all its troops by May 1 – a deadline that is just three weeks away.
It also comes amid a flurry of meetings between leaders of countries in the region, of US officials and Afghan politicians.
The key issue currently is the US proposal of an interim government followed by elections – an interim government that would include Taliban participation.
As pointed out by the NYT, such a move could require Ghani to step down – something he has until now repeatedly refused to consider.
Ghani has his own plan, which includes early elections but the NYT states, both Washington’s plan and Ghani’s could fall flat as the Taliban have never said they would agree to elections, nor have they indicated that they would go along with any sort of government plan or be content with power-sharing.
“From what we’re seeing, they want absolute power, and they are waiting to take power by force,” Ghani’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, said in an interview.
Visions of September 1996, when the Taliban rolled into Kabul virtually unopposed and proceeded to establish their harsh regime, haunt the capital, the NYT stated.
Meanwhile some former officials criticized Ghani as being compelled to micromanage all ministries and departments, including that of military matters.
Karzai said: “He likes that, because he feels he’s the only one [competent to make serious decisions].”
But Mohib called the micromanagement accusation “a huge exaggeration,” saying that the president had not attended a security meeting “in weeks,” adding that “he is aware of the strategic picture.”
When contacted by the NYT for an interview, Ghani’s communications office refused, while a senior aide did not respond to an interview request.
A Western diplomat meanwhile told the NYT that the consequences of Ghani’s isolation is not good for Afghan unity and that these divisions spread from Kabul into the country’s fractious regions, where independent militias and other longstanding power-brokers have either rearmed themselves or are preparing to do so.
One example cited by the NYT is the low-intensity fight between government forces and the militia of a minority militia commander, Alipour, which has been smoldering for months.
The fight was recently fueled by the downing of an Afghan forces helicopter in March by Alipour’s men.
The NYT reported that Ghani and his aides have taken an active role in managing the conflict, to the dismay of the Afghan military.
“This is what we wanted to avoid. We are already stretched,” said a senior Afghan security official. “And here, you want to start another war?”
In conclusion, the NYT article noted that the upcoming talks in Turkey, the Istanbul Summit, could well end up like the recent ones in Moscow and Dushanbe, Tajikistan — with bland communiqués deploring violence and hoping for peace.
The American idea — to substitute new talks in a new locale for the old talks in Qatar that have gone nowhere — is not necessarily a winning bet and that early signs are not promising, with Ghani once again rejecting preliminary American proposals, and the Taliban aggressively noncommittal about the ideas currently on the table, the NYT reported.
Latest News
Herat gets the keys to 89 new schools
The construction of 89 schools in Herat province, under the umbrella of the National Citizenship Charter project of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, has been completed – providing thousands of students with access to proper education facilities.
Mohammad Nader, the head of the development council for Ghorian district in Herat, has welcomed the completion of the project and said this means village children are not learning outdoors.
“The students of villages studied outside for six years in an unfavorable environment, but with the construction of these schools the people’s problems were solved.”
In addition to the newly completed schools in Herat, a further 117 planned. These are being built by the AQRA project in 19 districts of the province.
Of the total 206 schools, 89 have already been built, 62 are under construction and another 55 are in the planning stage.
At the inauguration of the new academic year, President Ashraf Ghani vowed to increase teachers’ salaries, to hire over 11,000 additional teachers, and to build 1,800 new schools across the country.
According to Ghani, at least one million children will attend school this year.
Afghanistan’s education system has been devastated by more than three decades of sustained conflict and for many of the country’s children, completing primary school remains a distant dream – especially in rural areas and for girls.
In the poorest and remote areas of the country, enrolment levels vary extensively and girls still lack equal access.
An estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan – 60 percent of them are girls, UNICEF reports.
The underlying reasons for low girls’ enrolment is insecurity and traditional norms and practices related to girls’ and women’s role in the society. But in some parts of the country, a shortage of schools and insufficient transportation are the main obstacles to education – a long walk to school means fewer children go.
According to UNICEF, geographical barriers, especially in mountainous areas, also make it hard for children to reach the classroom while the socio-political and humanitarian crises that Afghanistan faces critically affect a fragile education system.
Natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides also exacerbate the situation for all children.
US shares Istanbul Summit agenda with Afghan officials
Driver of high-ranking official killed in Kabul in targeted attack
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
Formal dairy sector tops 2 million liters of milk for 1399
Herat gets the keys to 89 new schools
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Zerbena: Afghan-China expo held in Kabul
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Trending
-
COVID-194 days ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
-
Latest News3 days ago
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
-
Latest News5 days ago
Lavrov in Pakistan for talks that will include Afghan peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani draws up 3-phase peace roadmap
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalili warns of ‘new crisis’ if peace process fails
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov and Imran Khan meet to discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
11-member Taliban unit arrested in connection with Yama Siawash’s death