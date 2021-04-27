Latest News
US sending 650 Rangers to protect forces as they withdraw
The Pentagon is reportedly sending around 650 troops to Afghanistan in the coming days to protect US forces as they withdraw from the country, CNN reported Tuesday, citing several defense officials.
According to CNN, the deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week as part of a package of military assets being sent to the country to facilitate the US withdrawal, which is due to be complete by September 11.
According to CNN, the ground troops are largely expected to come from the 75th Ranger Regiment, which already has some personnel in the region as part of a special operations force unit.
The Rangers being sent are expected to have dedicated aircraft able to transport them around the country as well as close air support such as AC-130 gunships to protect them if they are attacked along with departing troops.
This comes after Austin last week approved extending the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as well as B-52 bombers to the region to carry out airstrikes if needed given the level of threats by the Taliban to attack US troops.
But the Rangers will potentially face the greatest risk on the ground as they move to remote areas where US troops, located in southern and eastern Afghanistan, are likely to be among the first to be moved out, reported CNN.
On Sunday, US Forces Afghanistan and NATO’s Resolute Support Mission commander General Austin Scott Miller said some troops were being moved within the country.
“All of our forces are now preparing to retrograde. Officially the notification date will be the first of May, but at the same time as we start taking local actions we have already begun that,” Miller said.
Citing officials, CNN reported that after the withdrawal begins May 1, there will be an effort to move conventional forces and equipment out as quickly as possible if that equipment is not turned over to Afghan forces or destroyed in place.
It’s not yet clear if special operations forces already in Afghanistan that are involved in counter-terrorism missions will be among the last to depart so the US has the crucial time to develop a plan on how to continue to conduct counter-terror operations when all forces have left the country, reported CNN.
Latest News
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians – and against its own Arab minority – that amount to crimes against humanity.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report which, it said, was not aimed at comparing Israel with apartheid-era South Africa but rather at assessing “whether specific acts and policies” constitute apartheid as defined under international law.
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the claims as “both preposterous and false” and accused HRW of harbouring an “anti-Israeli agenda,” saying the group had sought “for years to promote boycotts against Israel”.
Just weeks ago the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would investigate war crimes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas named as possible perpetrators.
In its report, HRW pointed to Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement and seizure of Palestinian-owned land for Jewish settlement in territory occupied in the 1967 Middle East war as examples of policies it said were crimes of apartheid and persecution.
“Across Israel and the (Palestinian territories), Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to maintain domination over Palestinians by exercising control over land and demographics for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report says.
“On this basis, the report concludes that Israeli officials have committed the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” as defined under the 1973 Apartheid Convention and the 1998 Rome Statute.
BOYCOTT ACCUSATIONS
Israeli officials fiercely object to apartheid accusations.
“The purpose of this spurious report is in no way related to human rights, but to an ongoing attempt by HRW to undermine the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people,” Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton said.
Israel’s foreign ministry said HRW’s Israel programme was being “led by a known (BDS) supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground,” referring to the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
The report’s author, HRW Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, was expelled from Israel in 2019 over accusations he backs BDS.
Shakir denies that his HRW work and pro-Palestinian statements he made before being appointed to the HRW post in 2016 constitute active support for BDS.
Shakir told Reuters that HRW would send its report to the ICC prosecutor’s office, “as we normally do when we reach conclusions about the commissions of crimes that fall within the Court’s jurisdiction.”
He said HRW also sent the ICC its 2018 report about possible crimes against humanity by President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Islamist militant Hamas.
ICC PROBE
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said in March that she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after ICC judges ruled that the court had jurisdiction there.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as anti-Semitism and said Israel does not recognise the court’s authority.
HRW called on the ICC prosecutor to “investigate and prosecute individuals credibly implicated” in apartheid and persecution.
HRW also said Israel’s 2018 “nation state” law – declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country – “provides a legal basis to pursue policies that favour Jewish Israelis to the detriment” of the country’s 21% Arab minority, who regularly complain of discrimination.
Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas captured in the 1967 conflict, for a future state.
Under interim peace deals with Israel, Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank; Hamas runs Gaza.
Latest News
Mohib says troop withdrawal happening ‘sooner than expected’
Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib implied this week that the troops’ withdrawal had come sooner than expected.
In an interview with VICE Media, Mohib said: “We weren’t expecting it to come this soon so there hasn’t really been a proper transition,” he said.
Mohib said the looming withdrawal has “put us at risk” in some ways but added that it forced the Afghan government to “expedite self-reliance and self-sufficiency with our security forces at a much faster pace than when what we were preparing for.”
He said the concern was that “the Taliban could see this as an opportunity to attack us like they did and think that they could overrun a couple of provinces and put us in a situation where it may be hard for us to take them back.”
“The capabilities we have built over the last 20 years have equipped us to be able to do the job relatively well. We have always emphasized that it’s not the number of Us troops, it’s the capabilities that they provide us to do what we need to do but nonetheless we’re preparing for that zero troops option.
“There were conditionalities attached to the US Taliban agreement. The Taliban have not met that; one of them was a reduction in violence and we have not yet seen the Taliban to really comply with that and we are seeing an increased number of attacks.
“It seems like they still think they can take power by force in Afghanistan.”
Mohib also said the Taliban should take peace negotiations seriously.
“The Afghan people want an end to this war,” he said.
VICE Media also visited an almost deserted US military base in Helmand. Once a base for thousands of foreign troops, the base is now virtually a ghost town and only the skeleton of the camp remains.
Tents, furniture and brick structures lie discarded or destroyed, with some locals blaming the US military for having destroyed non-military equipment that could have been handed over to the Afghan security forces.
US and Afghan officials said earlier this month that US forces will hand over bases and military equipment, that is not being shipped to the United States, to Afghan forces.
“The war needs equipment; it needs strong management and strong planning,” said Shaoor Gul Pashtoon, a former commander of 203 corps.
On the other hand, Dean Thompson the acting assistant secretary of south & central Asian affairs at the US State Department said in a visit to Kabul that Washington would provide continued assistance to Afghanistan.
This comes as after US-Forces commander in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller said Sunday the evacuation of some bases has already started in Afghanistan.
“We will turn over the bases primarily to the Ministry of Defense and other Afghan forces,” Miller told reporters in a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, adding that: “The notification day will be the first of May but at the same time as we start taking local actions, we have already begun that”.
The US is expected to hand over three military bases and one airport to the Afghan forces in the next two weeks as part of the US plan for the full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, sources said last week.
Latest News
Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process: Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on warring parties in Afghanistan to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process.
In an interview with the Turkish News Agency Anadolu, Qureshi stated that Pakistan will urge the Taliban to remain engaged and continue with the peace process.
“We will certainly try and urge them, you know we will urge them to remain engaged and continue with the peace process; the process that started in Doha should come to its logical conclusion,” Qureshi said.
“We are asking all the stakeholders to remain constructive, to remain engaged and build on what they have achieved in Doha,” he added.
Qureshi stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan are beneficial to Pakistan.
“Pakistan has paid a huge price because of the unstable environment in Afghanistan; we have paid a huge human price and we’ve paid a huge economic price that is why we feel a stable peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s national interest.”
Meanwhile, the Pakistani diplomat warned of “spoilers” who are trying to disrupt the Afghan peace process.
“There are spoilers; there are spoilers within Afghanistan, there are elements that have benefited from the war economy.”
“People have made billions and there are elements outside Afghanistan who would want Afghanistan to remain unstable because they use Afghan soil for their national objectives so recognizing that there are spoilers,” Qureshi said.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
India’s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000, army called to help
US sending 650 Rangers to protect forces as they withdraw
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: the Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
-
Latest News5 days ago
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
US aircraft carrier in Gulf likely to help cover US troop withdrawal
-
COVID-194 days ago
India records world’s biggest single-day rise in COVID cases
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey to host trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit