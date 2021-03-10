Latest News
US Senate Committee Chair says troops withdrawal might be reconsidered
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said Tuesday that the US deadline, May 1, for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered as the Taliban are not abiding by all of their commitments under the Doha deal.
“I am very concerned about the viability of the peace process in Afghanistan,” Menendez said.
Reuters reported Menendez stated that he believes the Taliban is “clearly not abiding” by all of the commitments it made in the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February last year.
Currently, there are about 2,500 US soldiers in Afghanistan.
“If the Taliban are confirmed as not meeting their commitments, which I personally believe they’re not, then we may have to reconsider the May 1 deadline,” Menendez said.
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed a new peace plan last week.
In a letter to Afghan leaders and the Taliban, Blinken suggested the establishment of a transitional government. It has since emerged that according to the plan, the Taliban would be given a 50 percent representation in the proposed system.
The proposal was however met by mixed reactions among Afghan officials.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter “shameful” and that he will “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
He also stated that the people of Afghanistan will not accept what he called a “forced and imposed peace on the people of Afghanistan”.
“One of the articles is to form a supreme council for the enforcement of Sharia [law]. In the county where we have several scholars like Imam Abu Hanifa; now two people who graduated from Haqqania School will hand over a certificate of Islam to us. I will never sign at the bottom of that shameful document,” said Saleh.
“We have the right not to hang the fate of 35 million people on someone else’s schedule,” he said adding that “Americans and their Western allies have every right to decide the fate of 2,500 U.S. and a few thousand NATO troops now stationed in our country.”
35 Taliban insurgents killed in ANDSF operation in Zabul
At least 35 Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in southern Zabul province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Afghan forces conducted a joint operation, which included air support, in the Mizan and Shahr-i-Safa districts of the province, the statement said.
According to the statement, at least 35 militants were killed and 19 others were wounded in the raids.
The Afghan forces also arrested two Taliban militants during the operation.
The MoD stated that a number of villages in the Mizan district were cleared of Taliban presence.
A vehicle, seven motorbikes, and two weapons were seized by the security forces, the statement added.
Meanwhile, a Taliban hideout and ammunition were destroyed, and “eight mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and the Afghan soldiers were defused during the operation in Mizan.”
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
Members of a number of different political parties said Tuesday that under the new US plan for a transitional government, the Taliban has been offered a 50 percent stake in the system with the balance shared between politicians and government.
The sources said they have been in consultations regarding the proposal delivered by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad last week.
Meanwhile, sources from the Jamiat-e-Islami party said they proposed the power-sharing plan to the US – but said it should be divided up equally between government, political parties, and the Taliban.
Other sources have meanwhile said the Taliban and government have been offered an equal share in provincial seats, ministry representation, seats in the National Assembly, and in the judiciary institutions.
“We are consulting on the plan but we do not accept it. Power should be divided between three players: government, the political parties, and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami.
The Taliban, have not however commented on this but said on Sunday night they were reviewing the proposal.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile said on Monday that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter sent out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to key stakeholders, was a proposal for a new political structure in Afghanistan, and that it was “shameful” and he would “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
But some politicians are on board with the idea and said a “participatory system” under the umbrella of the Republic was acceptable. Others have said they are still discussing the proposal.
“This US plan is not final. It has the ability to change and be adjusted. Politicians will sit down and come to a general conclusion about this plan. The Moscow-Ankara meeting has been used for this plan,” said Hafiz-Ur-Rahman Naqi, the deputy head of Hizb-e-Islami in reference to a planned peace meeting in Moscow next week and a proposed summit in Turkey at a later stage.
According to sources, the US peace plan for Afghanistan also states that the Republic and the Taliban will have an equal say in selecting members of a transitional government within the framework of peace.
Paktia schools register 20,000 new enrolments of girls for this year
Paktia education officials said Tuesday that 20,000 girls have been enrolled in schools in Gardez city and districts for the new solar year, in addition to the 73,000 already in school in the province.
Officials said the number of girls in schools in the province has historically been low but that this is changing for the better.
However, some girls from the insecure Zurmat district have said there are no schools for girls in their area.
After months of school closures, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and winter, the new school year has now started in Paktia.
Students have welcomed the return to class as they say online classes were not of much help to them.
Head of Education for Paktia province, Kochai Zazai, also discussed the increase in enrolment figures of girls.
“In Paktia province we have 88 schools for girls, with 73,000 girls attending and 750 female teachers; and for the new solar educational year we plan to enroll 20,000 girls who have reached the legal school age in the center and in district schools.”
Girl students who have been sent to Gardez city, the provincial capital, from insecure Zurmat district, say that nothing has been done so far to provide education for girls in their district.
“In our district, girls can only learn up to elementary classes but not up to secondary classes,” said Bahar, a student.
“We hope that access for secondary and higher classes is also provided for girls in the districts,” said Negah, another student.
In addition to security threats, the lack of adequate facilities and a lack of female teachers are cited as factors that have limited access for girls to education in the district.
