US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
US Justice Department has seized 33 Iranian government-affiliated media websites, including Press TV, as well as three websites of the Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, which it said were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions.
Visitors to leading Iranian media sites such as Press TV and Al-Alam, the country’s main English language and Arabic language broadcasters, as well as the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen’s Houthis, were met with single-page statements on Wednesday, declaring the website “has been seized by the United States Government” accompanied by the seals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Commerce Department.
The 33 websites were held by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), which is reportedly run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC).
Both IRTVU and IRGC have been placed on the US sanctions blacklist, making it illegal for Americans, US companies, and foreign or non-American companies with US subsidiaries to have business with them or their subsidiaries.
Kataeb Hezbollah, the Iraqi group which owned three sites that were seized, is a military faction with close ties to Tehran that Washington has formally designated a terror group.
The US government also took over the domain name of the news website Palestine Today, which reflects the viewpoints of Gaza-based groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same notice.
Last October, the US Department of Justice announced it had taken down nearly 100 websites linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.
The US said the sites, operating under the guise of genuine news outlets, were waging a “global disinformation campaign” to influence US policy and push Iranian propaganda around the world.
The move came just days after the election victory of Iran’s hardline judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, known for his hostility to western countries.
Iran’s Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments
Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments.
Speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday’s election, he said the United States and the EU should fulfil their pledges under the deal, Reuters reported.
This comes after Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely, after the sides announced a break following the election of a new hardline president in Iran.
Negotiations have been ongoing in Vienna since April to work out how Iran and the United States can both return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran subsequently violated, Reuters reported.
Sunday’s pause in the talks came after Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won Iran’s presidential election on Friday.
Raisi will take office in early August, replacing pragmatist Hassan Rouhani, under whom Tehran struck the deal agreeing to curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
Prominent Pakistani cleric arrested, charged with sexual abuse
Pakistan police on Sunday arrested Mufti Azizur Rehman, former vice-president of the main opposition party of Pakistan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Lahore and a “Sheikh-al-Hadith” or “Scholar of Hadith” of Lahore’s seminary Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, on charges of sexual abuse.
According to the UAE’s Gulf News, a police team from Lahore carried out a raid on a house Rehman was reportedly hiding in and also took his two sons into custody.
Rehman is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students at his seminary.
The case was registered against Rehman after a video clip showing him allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students went viral on social media.
The JUI-F dissociated itself with the suspect immediately after the scandal came to light and demands were made on social media for exemplary action against the cleric, Gulf News reported.
The complainant said in his statement to police he had been studying at the Jamia when Rehman banned him from writing three exams.
Gulf News reported that the complainant said he pleaded with Rehman to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric agreed but on condition of sexual favour.
“It was purely for the sake of passing the exam and under duress that I agreed to become a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam,” the complainant said.
“I lodged complaints with the administration of the seminary several times but no one was ready to believe me,” said the complainant.
It was then that he started to secretly film the abuse and collected evidence.
“When Mufti Aziz came to know that, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding,” the student further said in the charge-sheet.
Rehman denies the allegations and said in a video statement that he was drugged by his student, Gulf News reported.
“In fact, the boy gave me sedatives in my tea and after that I lost all my senses,” he said, adding the biggest proof of his ‘piety’ was that in the video footage it could be seen that his body was not even moving.
“If I were in my senses, how could I remain ignorant of the fact that he was making a video from his phone,” asked the cleric in his video statement.
Rehman is expected to appear in court on Monday.
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suspend travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia from entering the country on national and foreign flights, effective on Monday, June 21, reported Reuters.
According to reuters the GCAA said the restrictions would also include transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for those countries.
Cargo flights between those countries and the UAE will continue, as usual, the statement added.
It said the restrictions were being introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The GCAA added that exemptions to its decision include: UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business jets – after getting prior approvals – and golden and silver residency permit holders, in addition to those who work essential jobs.
Those who are exempted will still have to take a PCR test at the airport and enter a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
Separately, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said on Saturday it would allow travellers from South Africa, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, to enter Dubai starting from June 23, WAM said.
Travellers from India, who have valid residence visas and have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, will also be allowed in the emirate.
Meanwhile, travellers from Nigeria must only present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure and will also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai, WAM added.
