US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short: Officials
The United States believes Iran’s breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now “really short” and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months, Reuters reported.
“But it’s really short. It is unacceptably short,” the official said, calling it “alarming”.
The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department’s director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.
“If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences,” the official said.
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10
At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a Karachi bank branch constructed on a sewage drain in the city’s industrial area, police said.
The cause of the blast, at a branch of Pakistan‘s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited, could be a gas leak, a senior police officer said.
“Our explosives teams are at work trying to ascertain the nature of the blast, but apparently the structure was constructed on drain and gas could be a probable cause,” Sarfaraz Nawaz told reporters.
A petrol station located next to the bank in the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, and cars parked nearby, were badly damaged.
Television footage showed the bank’s floor ripped apart, exposing twisted iron bars.
Another senior police officer, Sharjeel Kharal, told reporters it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured in the explosion as the bank had a skeleton staff on Saturday.
Construction laws are often flouted in Pakistan. Several sewage drains have been concreted over in Karachi to make way for parking lots.
Last month, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a multi-storey apartment building found to have been constructed on an illegal plot at Karachi’s main thoroughfare.
Japan police investigate arson after 27 feared dead in clinic blaze – media
At least 27 people were feared dead after a fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, and media said police were investigating suspected arson, Reuters reported.
Some 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, an official at Osaka’s city fire department told Reuters, the term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed. Another person was injured, the official said.
According to the report nineteen people had been confirmed dead, Kyodo News said, adding that police were investigating reports that a man started the fire in the multi-storey office building.
The fire broke out shortly after the clinic opened at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) and it was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Video from NHK showed smoke pouring out of the windows of the fourth floor, where the clinic was located, as well as the roof of the building. Footage later showed the windows, blackened and charred.
“When I looked outside I saw orange flames in the fourth-floor window of the building. A woman was waving her hands for help from the sixth floor window,” a 36-year-old woman who works at a company nearby told Kyodo.
Located in a shopping and entertainment district not far from Osaka’s main train station, the building also houses a beauty salon, a clothes shop and an English-language school, NHK said.
The father of a doctor who ran the clinic was not able to reach his son by mobile phone, he told the Yomiuri newspaper.
“Around noon I heard there was news of a fire on television and was surprised. My wife went to the site but we still don’t know what’s going on. I can’t get through to my son’s phone.”
The clinic’s webpage was not accessible but an internet archive from earlier this year showed it treated patients for depression and panic problems, as well as physical issues such as sleep apnea and anemia, Reuters reported.
Another woman who said she saw smoke coming from the window told Kyodo that power briefly went out in the surrounding area.
An arson attack at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto in 2019 killed more than 30 people and injured dozens.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says
South Africa’s 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said.
“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the statement added.
At the memorial service, a mask-wearing Ramaphosa gave a eulogy to the last leader of South Africa’s white minority government, who helped negotiate an end it.
“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency added.
In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak believed to be linked to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been infecting around 20,000 people a day, Reuters reported. South African scientists see no sign that the variant causes more severe illness.
