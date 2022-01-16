US seeking revenge for its defeat by imposing sanctions: China envoy

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2022)

China’s ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu criticized the United States for seeking revenge on Afghans for its defeat by imposing economic sanctions, and said that the US was using the issues of an inclusive government, human rights, women’s rights and freedom of expression as pretexts in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, on Sunday, the envoy said that China wants to work with Afghans to help them.

During the meeting Wang called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan soil will not be used against any country, the interior ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan interior ministry officials thanked China for its humanitarian assistance and called on China to continue its assistance to the Afghan people during this difficult time.