US Secretary of State welcomes negotiating team, prisoner release developments

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2020)

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State said that the government’s negotiating team seemed to be inclusive and that all of the laterals had to come together to start the Intra-Afghan Talks.

Mike Pompeo underlined that the negotiating team formed by the Afghan government seemed to be inclusive, and the US was happy about it adding that they were witnessing developments in the prisoner release process.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary-General wants zero violation by the Taliban.

Jens says that Afghanistan is in a very crucial stage, and it is the time that the Taliban and all political parties do their role correctly for the talks to begin.

Jens said, “Taliban should end violations.”

On the other hand, the Taliban have not accepted the government’s negotiating team yet.

Jalaluddin Shinwari, the Taliban’s former attorney general, said, “The Taliban considered the team as there were various disagreements on it by the political parties and leaders.”

Hafizulrahman Nafi, a member of Hezb-e Islami, said, “There is no disagreement on the quality and quantity of the negotiating team.”

Arg says that the world has accepted the negotiating team, and the Taliban should know that the negotiating team is final.

The start of the Intra-Afghan talks depends on the prisoner releases of the five thousand Taliban and one thousand men of the Afghan government, which according to experts, might postpone the Talks for another four months.