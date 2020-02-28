US Secretary of State, NATO Gen Sec to visit Kabul

The US Secretary of State and the NATO General Secretary are visiting Kabul tomorrow to meet with the government of Afghanistan.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Gen Sec Jens Stoltenberg are going to visit Kabul tomorrow, Feb 29th, to make a joint US-NATO-Afghan government announcement to underline commitment on cooperation.

Sediqqi confirms that the US-Taliban peace agreement is being signed tomorrow, February 29th, in Doha

He also said that in the Afghan government’s perspective, the Taliban has been proved honest to the ‘7-day violence reduction’ term.