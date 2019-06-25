US Secretary Of State Arrives In Kabul On Unannounced Visit

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Kabul on an unannounced visit.

During a press conference with journalists in Kabul, Pompeo hoped U.S. and Taliban negotiators agree to a peace agreement before the upcoming presidential election in Afghanistan.

However, the top U.S. diplomat rejected reports that Washington has finalized the withdrawal timeline of its troops from Afghanistan.

In addition, Pompeo said Pakistan can play a major role in satisfying the Taliban to agree for an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The top U.S. diplomat has also met with the leaders of the National Unity Government.

This is Pompeo’s second visit to Afghanistan after becoming the top U.S. diplomat.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to hold their 7th round of talks in Qatar in another four days.