Latest News
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
The United States said late Sunday that the talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Doha, Qatar, had been “candid and professional” and focused on security, terrorism and other key issues.
According to a statement issued by the US State Department spokesman Ned Price: “The US delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals, and our Afghan partners.”
He said the delegates also focused on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.
“The two sides also discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people. The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban (IEA) will be judged on its actions, not only its words,” he said.
Price said the two-day talks involved an “interagency delegation” from the United States and “senior Taliban (IEA) representatives.”
They were the first face-to-face talks between the two sides since the IEA seized control of Afghanistan in August following the withdrawal of Western troops.
The also said it will provide urgent humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, but refused to give political recognition to the country’s new IEA rulers.
IEA political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press that Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, assured the US during the talks that the IEA is committed to seeing that Afghan soil is not used by extremists to launch attacks against other countries.
“We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said when asked whether the IEA would work with the US to contain the Islamic State (ISIS-K) affiliate.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who tracks militant groups, agreed the IEA does not need Washington’s help to hunt down and destroy Afghanistan’s Daesh.
The IEA “fought 20 years to eject the US, and the last thing it needs is the return of the US. It also doesn’t need US help,” said Roggio, who also produces the foundation’s Long War Journal.
“The Taliban (IEA) has to conduct the difficult and time-consuming task of rooting out ISKP (Daesh) cells and its limited infrastructure. It has all the knowledge and tools it needs to do it.”
Latest News
Crippling economy closing Afghan media outlets
Media support organizations and media activists warned on Monday that financial problems and restrictions are having an enormous impact on the Afghan media.
This comes after reports emerged that at least half of all Afghan media organizations have shut down, mainly due to financial problems.
In addition, a large percentage of journalists and media workers have not been paid for at least two months.
Nai Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan said the lack of financial resources has affected hundreds of journalists.
“Following the IEA takeover in Afghanistan, some media closed down while others have complained about (restrictions on) access to information,” said Nasir Noori, a member of Nai.
“When we try to continue our journalistic affairs, we have few information sources. We call on the IEA to provide sources for the media,” he said.
Some media outlets have continued to operate despite facing serious financial constraints.
“All journalists in Faryab province are jobless. Journalists’ activities are being restricted,” said Nabil Niyaish, a journalist.
“The media has financial problems in Zabul. Some media organizations have remained open but might close down because there are no advertisements,” said another journalist.
Media and freedom of speech has been a major achievement in Afghanistan in the past 20 years, but the future for this sector is uncertain.
IEA officials meanwhile said they will help resolve problems regarding the financial situation in the long term.
“We will try our best to create a market for the media. It will be beneficial for the media,” said Inhamullah Samangani, a member of the IEA’s cultural committee.
Recently, Afghanistan’s journalist union said that 70% of media outlets have closed down in Afghanistan in recent weeks and more face closure unless the international community provide help.
Latest News
NATO now needs to deal with Kabul through diplomacy: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the time for power displays by NATO is over and that the organization now needs to make statements regarding Afghanistan in accordance with good diplomatic principles.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News this week, Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said NATO’s efforts in Afghanistan were a failure and that all future contact should be through diplomacy.
“The NATO Secretary General, for a while, may feel his pain and talk about their failures, but they should know that the time for attacks is over; it was proven twenty years ago that these actions did not work and should be dealt with through diplomacy,” said Mujahid.
This comes after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last week that NATO must stay vigilant in tracking the developments in Afghanistan.
“The main task now is to do whatever we can to preserve as much as possible of the achievements we made on terrorism,” he said.
“That means to hold the Taliban (IEA) government accountable for their promises on terrorism, … but also to be ready to strike over the horizon, long distance, and to stay vigilant as NATO allies, to follow and monitor closely any attempt to reconstitute international terrorist groups in Afghanistan aiming at us.”
But Mujahid said in an interview with Ariana News, broadcast on Monday night, that the Islamic Emirate will never allow Afghanistan to be used as a center for proxy wars between world powers, including China and the United States.
Regarding the international community’s demand for women to be given the right to education and work, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate will consider giving women the right to education and work but first need to discuss this with Islamic scholars.
“There is a need in society; women also need jobs, for the implementation, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has shared the issue with Islamic Ulema, so that the issue can be discussed,” Mujahid said.
For more than two decades, Pakistan has been accused of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs but Mujahid said Afghanistan is an independent country and that Pakistan does not have the right to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.
“I have to say 100% that we do not want anyone to interfere, including Pakistan. We are an independent country. We do not accept these interventions. Pakistan is a separate country. We do not want to interfere in their affairs and they cannot interfere (in Afghanistan’s affairs),” Mujahid said.
Regarding the dire economic situation, Mujahid said the IEA is working day and night to resolve the problem. He said an promising agreement was reached with Iran last week on exports of fuel and food as well as rail and border security, among other issues.
He said talks were also being held with other regional countries including Uzbekistan and acknowledged Pakistan for their support, particularly in trade.
To watch the full interview – with English subtitles – CLICK HERE
Latest News
Global union of Muslim scholars condemns Friday’s mosque attack
The International Union of Muslim Scholars has condemned the deadly bombing of a Kunduz mosque that claimed the lives of at least 120 people on Friday.
In a statement issued by the global union, the IUMS said it “strongly condemns the bombing of a mosque in Kunduz province, which killed and wounded dozens of people.”
The IUMS noted in a statement on Twitter that any act of terrorism in any place and under any pretext is condemned as there is no discrimination between Shia and Sunni or other religions in view of Islam.
This comes after Daesh (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack that took place at a mostly Shiite mosque during Friday prayers.
Secretary General of the union, Ali al-Qaradaghi, called the attack a criminal act and a major sin and stressed that any attack against places of worship and the killing of people is a crime which goes against the teachings of Islam and other religions.
